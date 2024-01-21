NFL

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Temperature: Patrick Mahomes Undefeated In Sub-20 Degree Weather

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
As normal at this time of the year during the NFL playoffs, it gets pretty cold in most places. It doesn’t seem to bother Patrick Mahomes, who is undefeated in sub-20 degree weather across his career.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Temperature

This Sunday, we’re in for an all-time classic. In the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, Josh Allen‘s surging Buffalo Bills host the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs – where Patrick Mahomes will play his first postseason game on the road.

The snow has been relentless in Buffalo, New York and Bills fans have been in Highmark Stadium this week with shovels – earning $20 an hour to help get the stadium ready to host one of the franchise’s biggest games in recent history.

It’s their chance to reverse the form from a gut-wrenching defeat in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chiefs three years ago, which would set up a road tie with the Baltimore Ravens next week to see who advances to the Super Bowl.

According to the current forecast, we’re expecting temperatures of 23 degrees Fahrenheit at kick-off (-5°C) which falls slightly above a mark that Mahomes has dominated in through the years.

According to X (formerly Twitter) user @ConcernsChief, Mahomes has an undefeated 5-0 record when temperatures are under 20 degrees Fahrenheit (-7°C).

These games include:

  • Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 Denver Broncos (Week 17, 2022-2023)
  • Tennessee Titans 24-35 Kansas City Chiefs (AFC Championship, 2019-2020)
  • Kansas City Chiefs 43-16 Denver Broncos (Week 7, 2020-2021)
  • Seattle Seahawks 10-24 Kansas City Chiefs (Week 16, 2022-2023)
  • Kansas City Chiefs 26-7 Miami Dolphins (Wild Card, 2023-2024)

Statistically, here are the numbers Mahomes is putting up in this weather:

  • 1,264 passing yards (252.8 per game)
  • 7 passing touchdowns
  • 1 interception
  • 112 rushing yards (22.4 per game)
  • 2 rushing touchdowns
Josh Allen Finally Gets His Home Game Against The Chiefs, But Mahomes Is A Well-Known Party Pooper

According to the best NFL sportsbooks, despite Mahomes’ sheer dominance in the postseason – the Kansas City Chiefs are 2.5-point underdogs in their divisional round showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

It hasn’t been an ideal season for the Chiefs, who endured a number of disappointing losses in the regular season where they finished as the third seed – meaning if they want to become the first back-to-back champions since the New England Patriots in the mid-2000s, they’ll need to win twice on the road to get to the Super Bowl.

This isn’t something Mahomes has needed to worry about in his career until now, so it’ll be interesting to see how he copes in the atmosphere. He lives for these moments and it’d be another incredible feat to add to his C.V.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Jan 21 2024
