Packers Injury Report: Christian Watson injured his hamstring and could miss time for Green Bay

Zach Wolpin
On SNF in Week 13, the Chiefs were on the road to play the Packers. In his first season as Green Bay’s full-time starter, Jordan Love has continued to progress and get better. Against Kansas City, Love was 25-36 passing for 267 yards and three passing touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns went to WR Christian Watson who had one of his best performances this season. 

Unfortunately, Watson suffered a hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter and needed help getting off the field. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Matt LeFluer could not give an update on Watson after the game. With his previous hamstring injury history, there’s a chance Watson will miss time for the Packers. Green Bay doesn’t want to risk the 24-year-old getting another serious injury.

Christian Watson suffered a hamstring injury in Week 13 for the Packers


Against the Chiefs in Week 13, Christian Watson had a big-time performance for Green Bay. He had seven catches on nine targets for 71 yards and two touchdowns. However, he suffered a hamstring injury late in the 4th quarter. Not what Packers fans wanted to see after watching Watson have an incredible game in their primetime win vs. Kansas City.

Sadly, this is Watson’s fifth hamstring injury in the last three years. That dates back to his career at North Dakota State. He caught a pass in the fourth quarter from Jordan Love and went down under without being hit. Non-contact injuries are never a good sign, especially with a player like Watson who has a lengthy record of previous injuries. It remains unknown if he’ll be able to return this season for Green Bay. Watson likely needs to undergo some testing to determine the extent of the injury and how much time he might miss.


At this point in the season, the Packers are now 6-6 and have five games left. If the 2023 season ended today, the Packers would make the playoffs as the seventh seed. Green Bay has several winnable games left to play and making the playoffs in 2023 is a serious possibility. They’d love to have a healthy Christian Watson for this stretch run, but he could miss time after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 13. The Packers will be on the road to play the Giants on MNF in Week 14.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
