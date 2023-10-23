NFL

Packers Injury Report: Christian Watson suffered a knee injury on Green Bay’s final drive of the game vs. Denver

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Christian Watson Packers pic
Christian Watson Packers pic

In Week 7, the Packers were on the road to play the Broncos. Through their first six games, Denver has been regarded as one of the worst teams in the NFL. However, they did just enough to beat Green Bay, 19-17 to get their second win of the season. For the Packers, they’ve lost their third straight game in a row. 

To make matters worse, the Packers were plagued with injuries during their Week 7 contest vs. the Broncos. Five players had to leave the game due to injury. One of them was WR Christian Watson who’s already had to deal with injuries in the 2023 season. He suffered a knee injury on the Packers’ final drive of the game.

The Packers are hoping Christian Watson did not suffer a serious knee injury vs. the Broncos


This is only Christian Watson’s second year in the NFL. However, the 24-year-old has an extensive list of injury history. Specifically with his right knee, which he may have injured again vs. Denver. In Green Bay’s loss to the Broncos, Watson had three catches for 27 yards. He’s a dynamic player when the ball is in his hands. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have more than three catches in a game this season.

The young WR has already missed three games for the Packers in 2023. After the right knee injury on Sunday, he could potentially miss more time this season. Watson fell awkwardly late in the fourth and was visibly in pain afterward. He was on the ground for a while before he went to the blue medical tent and did not return.


If Watson misses time, the Packers have other WRs who are ready to step up and take on a bigger role. This season, Romeo Doubs leads the team in receptions (23), receiving yards (258), and touchdowns (4). After Doubs, rookie WR Jaylen Reed has 16 catches for 231 receiving yards in six games played. We’ll have to wait and see just how bad Watson’s knee injury was and if he’ll miss more time.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21710560 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions

Author image Joe Lyons  •  3min
477d38f0 7462 11ee b13f 5dbb20568b46
NFL
Bills Injury Report: Josh Allen Playing Despite Injured Shoulder
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  10h

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight on Thursday Night Football, and Josh Allen has both a rushing and throwing touchdown already through…

rsz i1
NFL
Dolphins News: Jalen Ramsey Calls Out Adam Schefter For False Report
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  10h

The Miami Dolphins have been struggling with injury issues on both sides of the ball. In last week’s game against the Eagles, they were without three starting offensive linemen among…

rsz tyreek hill 062123
NFL
Dolphins Injury News: Tyreek Hill Back At Practice After Scare Wednesday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h
USATSI 21603029 168397130 lowres
NFL
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Picks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  20h
Desmond Ridder
NFL
Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  21h
Puka Nacua
NFL
Dallas Cowboys vs LA Rams Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  21h
Arrow to top