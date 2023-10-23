In Week 7, the Packers were on the road to play the Broncos. Through their first six games, Denver has been regarded as one of the worst teams in the NFL. However, they did just enough to beat Green Bay, 19-17 to get their second win of the season. For the Packers, they’ve lost their third straight game in a row.

To make matters worse, the Packers were plagued with injuries during their Week 7 contest vs. the Broncos. Five players had to leave the game due to injury. One of them was WR Christian Watson who’s already had to deal with injuries in the 2023 season. He suffered a knee injury on the Packers’ final drive of the game.

The Packers are hoping Christian Watson did not suffer a serious knee injury vs. the Broncos



This is only Christian Watson’s second year in the NFL. However, the 24-year-old has an extensive list of injury history. Specifically with his right knee, which he may have injured again vs. Denver. In Green Bay’s loss to the Broncos, Watson had three catches for 27 yards. He’s a dynamic player when the ball is in his hands. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have more than three catches in a game this season.

The young WR has already missed three games for the Packers in 2023. After the right knee injury on Sunday, he could potentially miss more time this season. Watson fell awkwardly late in the fourth and was visibly in pain afterward. He was on the ground for a while before he went to the blue medical tent and did not return.

Christian Watson: “made in a lab”

The lab: clones fast people with glass Feel bad for him but Packers scouting should have known. Nagging injuries were regular for him at NDSU; it became his reputation. Too risky for a boom/bust FCS player, reliant on speed. https://t.co/HGq6Vtu7EI — Austin Krueger (@Kreegs2) October 23, 2023



If Watson misses time, the Packers have other WRs who are ready to step up and take on a bigger role. This season, Romeo Doubs leads the team in receptions (23), receiving yards (258), and touchdowns (4). After Doubs, rookie WR Jaylen Reed has 16 catches for 231 receiving yards in six games played. We’ll have to wait and see just how bad Watson’s knee injury was and if he’ll miss more time.