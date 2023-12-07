Betting

NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Pacers Vs. Bucks Game Via BetOnline

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Bruce Brown Pacers pic
Bruce Brown Pacers pic

Tonight, the Semi-Finals of the in-season tournament will be taking place. In the East, it’s the Pacers vs. the Bucks to see who will represent their Conference in the tournament championship. This season, Indiana is 11-8 and they’ve won their last two games in a row to make it this far. Tyrese Haliburton has been carrying his team this season. He leads them in points and assists per game in 2023. 

The Pacers will be taking one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. Milwaukee is 15-6 this season, the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. They’ve won 10 of their last 12 games and things are starting to click for the Bucks. There is a new head coach for the Bucks this season and they also added Damian Lillard this offseason. As a team, they are learning to play together and have been trending upward over the last two to three weeks.

Indiana and Milwaukee will face off tonight to see who will represent the East in the in-season tournament

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Pacers vs. Bucks game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Bucks game on ESPN

1. Damian Lillard Over 3.5 three-pointers @ (+112) via BetOnline

After 11 seasons with the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard was traded to the Bucks this offseason. The seven-time all-star wanted to go somewhere with a chance to compete for an NBA title. He’s in the right spot with the Milwaukee Bucks who are 15-6 this season. Lillard is averaging (25.6) points and (6.9) assists per game in 2023-24.

The 33-year-old is someone who’s played in meaningful playoff basketball and that could help him tonight. While this is just the in-season tournament, the game will have a playoff-like atmosphere. Tonight, his O/U for three-pointers made is set at (3.5) vs. the Pacers. Lillard is averaging (2.9) three-pointers made per game this season. However, he averages (3.3) three-pointers per game in his postseason career.

Bet Damian Lillard Over 3.5 three-pointers (+112) @ BetOnline
 

2. Bruce Brown Over 4.5 rebounds @ (-129) via BetOnline 

Last season, Bruce Brown was with the Denver Nuggets. He was part of their roster that won the 2023 NBA Finals. Brown could have stayed with the Nuggets in hopes of competing for another title. However, he knew he had the chance to get paid. After making roughly $6 million over the five years of his career, Brown got a two-year, $45 million deal from the Pacers this offseason.

The 27-year-old has become a full-time starter for the Pacers this season and he does a little bit of everything. This season, he’s averaging (12.7) points, (4.4) rebounds, (2.8) assists, and (1.2) steals per game. Tonight, his O/U for rebounds is set at (4.5) vs. the Bucks. Brown has gone over that number in two of his last three games. Additionally, he’s had over (4.5) rebounds eight times this season.

Bet Bruce Brown Over 4.5 rebounds (-129) @ BetOnline
 

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 34.5 points @ (-118) via BetOnline

For the second straight season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging over 30+ points per game. The two-time league MVP is nearly unstoppable on offense. That’s without a true jump shot or touch from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is one of the most dynamic players in the league and the Pacers are going to need to have an answer for him on defense.

Tonight, his O/U for points is set at (34.5) vs. Indiana. With that being said, 34.5 points is a lot and it may be a number he struggles to hit. It will be a playoff-like atmosphere vs. the Pacers and they’re not going to give him many easy shots. This could be a night where Giannis finds his teammates more and has a big game as a passer.

Bet Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 34.5 points (-118) @ BetOnline
 

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
C.J. Stroud Texans pic
Betting

LATEST NFL Week 14 Expert Picks & Predictions: Texans, 49ers, and Ravens Among Consensus Picks

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 06 2023
Nikola Jokic Nuggets pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Wednesday’s Nuggets Vs. Clippers Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 06 2023

Tonight, the Nuggets and Clippers will meet for the third time this season. In their first two meetings, Denver won both times. They most recently played on November 27 and…

rsz 18297652470
Betting
NFL Odds: 49ers Are Back As The Overall Super Bowl Favorites
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 05 2023

It was unclear which direction the 2023 NFL season was heading for the San Francisco 49ers just a month ago. After looking dominant during their first five games, Brock Purdy…

dims.apnews
Betting
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Patriots Has Lowest Over/Under Since 2005
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 04 2023
Calvin Ridley Jaguars pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Bengals Vs. Jaguars Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 04 2023
Tyrese Haliburton Pacers pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Celtics Vs. Pacers Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 04 2023
ca times.brightspotcdn
Betting
NFL MVP Odds: Prescott And Purdy Are The Current Favorites To Win
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 04 2023
Arrow to top