Tonight, the Semi-Finals of the in-season tournament will be taking place. In the East, it’s the Pacers vs. the Bucks to see who will represent their Conference in the tournament championship. This season, Indiana is 11-8 and they’ve won their last two games in a row to make it this far. Tyrese Haliburton has been carrying his team this season. He leads them in points and assists per game in 2023.

The Pacers will be taking one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. Milwaukee is 15-6 this season, the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. They’ve won 10 of their last 12 games and things are starting to click for the Bucks. There is a new head coach for the Bucks this season and they also added Damian Lillard this offseason. As a team, they are learning to play together and have been trending upward over the last two to three weeks.

Indiana and Milwaukee will face off tonight to see who will represent the East in the in-season tournament

championship game is on the line 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jDbrAQyM0E — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 7, 2023

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Pacers vs. Bucks game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Bucks game on ESPN

1. Damian Lillard Over 3.5 three-pointers @ (+112) via BetOnline

After 11 seasons with the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard was traded to the Bucks this offseason. The seven-time all-star wanted to go somewhere with a chance to compete for an NBA title. He’s in the right spot with the Milwaukee Bucks who are 15-6 this season. Lillard is averaging (25.6) points and (6.9) assists per game in 2023-24.

The 33-year-old is someone who’s played in meaningful playoff basketball and that could help him tonight. While this is just the in-season tournament, the game will have a playoff-like atmosphere. Tonight, his O/U for three-pointers made is set at (3.5) vs. the Pacers. Lillard is averaging (2.9) three-pointers made per game this season. However, he averages (3.3) three-pointers per game in his postseason career.

2. Bruce Brown Over 4.5 rebounds @ (-129) via BetOnline

Last season, Bruce Brown was with the Denver Nuggets. He was part of their roster that won the 2023 NBA Finals. Brown could have stayed with the Nuggets in hopes of competing for another title. However, he knew he had the chance to get paid. After making roughly $6 million over the five years of his career, Brown got a two-year, $45 million deal from the Pacers this offseason.

The 27-year-old has become a full-time starter for the Pacers this season and he does a little bit of everything. This season, he’s averaging (12.7) points, (4.4) rebounds, (2.8) assists, and (1.2) steals per game. Tonight, his O/U for rebounds is set at (4.5) vs. the Bucks. Brown has gone over that number in two of his last three games. Additionally, he’s had over (4.5) rebounds eight times this season.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 34.5 points @ (-118) via BetOnline

For the second straight season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging over 30+ points per game. The two-time league MVP is nearly unstoppable on offense. That’s without a true jump shot or touch from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is one of the most dynamic players in the league and the Pacers are going to need to have an answer for him on defense.

Tonight, his O/U for points is set at (34.5) vs. Indiana. With that being said, 34.5 points is a lot and it may be a number he struggles to hit. It will be a playoff-like atmosphere vs. the Pacers and they’re not going to give him many easy shots. This could be a night where Giannis finds his teammates more and has a big game as a passer.