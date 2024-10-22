Former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor has hailed Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for delivering a match-winning performance against Chelsea in the Premier League. Agbonlahor thinks the Egyptian is an “outstanding talent” and urged the Reds not to lose him for free next summer.

Mohamed Salah Brought His A game Against Chelsea

Arne Slot’s Liverpool welcomed Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea to Anfield Stadium on Matchday 8 of the 2024-25 Premier League season. It was Slot’s first real test of the season, so it was imperative for the Merseysiders to deliver in front of their fans. Liverpool had a sedate start to the game but still managed to pull ahead, courtesy of a clinical Salah penalty in the 29th minute.

Chelsea restored parity through Nicolas Jackson in the 48th minute. Their joy, however, was short-lived, as Salah delivered a gem of a ball into the box for Curtis Jones to put away and restore Liverpool’s one-goal cushion. The 32-year-old spotted Jones’ run toward the far post and placed a perfectly weighted early cross at the 23-year-old feet.

Neither team pushed too hard after the Reds’ 51st-minute strike and the game ended 2-1 at Anfield.

Gabby Agbonlahor Urges Liverpool Not to Lose ‘Outstanding’ Mo Salah

While naming Salah in TalkSPORT’s team of the week, Agbonlahor said:

“Mo Salah, where do you start? The way he was bullying the Chelsea defense, I want to know what Mo Salah eats. I want to know his workouts because he is so strong. He took his penalty very well – no-nonsense, no casual run-up, run up to it and put your foot through it. Goal.

“Also, his ball for Curtis Jones’ goal was outstanding. Not many players see that and he was making these sorts of balls and passes all game. His vision is out of this world.”

Salah will see his Liverpool contract expire in June 2025, and the two parties have yet to agree on an extension. According to reports, Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in Salah and would be open to paying astronomical wages to sign him. Agbonlahor has advised Liverpool to pay even £450,000 a week to keep their talisman beyond the 2024-25 season.

He concluded by adding:

“If it’s £450,000 a week, I don’t care what it is. They can’t afford to lose Mo Salah on a free transfer. Outstanding talent and still playing at a high level.”

Salah has scored 218 goals and provided 95 assists in 360 games since joining Liverpool in July 2016. He has helped the club to the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors.