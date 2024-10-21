Soccer

Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Shoots Down Links with Chelsea Star

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick
Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has dismissed reports linking Chelsea man Reece James with a move to Barcelona. According to the Italian journalist, neither James nor his representatives are working on a move away from Stamford Bridge at the moment.

Over the last few days, some reports have linked Chelsea captain James with a shock transfer away from Chelsea (via Tribuna). The reports claimed that the Englishman was frustrated with the injuries he had endured at Chelsea and wanted to move to a warmer climate to try and limit them.

La Liga giants Barcelona and Portuguese outfit Benfica emerged as possible suitors for the 24-year-old right-back. The report claimed that the club had been in touch with James’ representatives to seal the transfer.

Fabrizio Romano Shoots Down Reece James’ Links with Barcelona and Benfica

The Blaugrana have long been in the market for a right-back and would have certainly benefitted from a player of Reece’s caliber. However, according to Romano, there is no chance of a deal materializing. Discussing the rumor on his YouTube channel, Romano said:

Reece James, his camp, and Chelsea are not working on any move elsewhere — there have been no conversations with Benfica or Barcelona.

James has had a difficult time keeping himself fit over the years. Since earning his professional contract with Chelsea in July 2019, the Englishman has only played in 159 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 11 times and providing 22 assists. He played just 10 Premier League games last season and made his 2024-25 season debut in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on October 20.

Chelsea Ace Reece James Had a Game to Forget Against Liverpool

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca started James against Liverpool, tasking him to keep up with the effervescent Cody Gakpo. James did a decent job against Gakpo, but his overall game was far from satisfactory.

The right-back completed 40 passes against the Reds with 91% accuracy, but his crosses did not pose any threat, with none of the six reaching their intended destination. He also misplaced three of four long balls, recorded just one recovery, committed a foul, and lost two of five duels on Sunday.

Author image
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

