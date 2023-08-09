Soccer

Opinion: Neymar’s PSG Exit Could Be A Win-Win For Both Parties

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Neymar PSG unveiling 752x428 1
Neymar PSG unveiling 752x428 1

In 2017, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sent shockwaves around the world of soccer, triggering Neymar’s astronomical $243.73 million release clause at Barcelona. The transfer was quickly finalized, with the Brazilian superstar happily agreeing to become the Parisian club’s poster boy. Six years have blown past since Neymar’s record-breaking transfer, and neither the Brazil ace nor the French giants are happy with how things have turned out.

On paper, Neymar has not been poor in the French capital. Since joining from Barcelona, he has played 173 games for Les Parisiens in all competitions, scoring 118 times and providing 77 assists. However, he never managed to become the project leader PSG wanted him to be. Between niggling injuries and disciplinary issues, he noticeably fell short to take PSG to the heights they wanted to reach.

In the last six seasons, the former Santos man only played 41 Champions League matches, recording 22 goals and 17 assists. Out of those 41 matches, just 12 came beyond the group stage. Given how eager PSG have been to win their first Champions League trophy, the frequent absence of their highest-paid player has not sat well with the hierarchy.

Neymar Has Not Been A Popular Figure In France

Neymar has always had a rather exuberant lifestyle, something that the French press passionately detests. Former French forward and TV present Jerome Rothen, who has always been a vocal critic of the forward’s lifestyle, has long been demanding Neymar’s departure, regularly dubbing him a failure.

In May, the Frenchman called the Brazilian out for failing to live up to his billing since his record-breaking move.

Rothen said (via PSG Talk):

“Neymar, it’s been six years since he’s been here, it’s been five years that he’s been given a chance every year. It’s a failure, it’s like Messi. And so goodbye.”

Without the backing of the locals, it becomes incredibly hard to succeed. And currently, there is no love lost between Neymar and PSG fans.

Chelsea and Barcelona Linked With PSG Star Neymar

According to Sky Sports, the 31-year-old has handed in a transfer request this summer, and the Parisians are ready to approve it. PSG reportedly want between £50 million ($63.74 million) and £80 million ($102 million) for their No. 10, amid links to Premier League club Chelsea and La Liga holders Barcelona.

Neymar’s departure is unlikely to be a straightforward affair as neither Barca nor Chelsea are in need of a player of the Brazilian’s profile. However, if a move is still finalized, the Brazilian would breathe easy knowing that his new employers are excited to have him on board and are not only keeping him around for contractual reasons.

The 10-time French champions, on the other hand, have shown clear intent to build a young team for the future, featuring the likes of Marco Asensio, Goncalo Ramos, and possibly Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani. If Neymar continues at Parc des Princes, coach Luis Enrique could feel obligated to field the superstar in order to avoid dressing room tension, which could throw a spanner in PSG’s rebuild plans.

All things considered, a transfer is in the best interest of both parties. But with the clock ticking down, everyone must push in the same direction to complete the deal before the transfer window slams shut.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Former Manchester United Keeper David de Gea
Soccer

LATEST “I Think They’ll Miss Him” – Rio Ferdinand Claims David De Gea Would Not Have Left Manchester United In “Any other Era”

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h
megan rapinoe alex morgan
Soccer
Next US Women’s National Team Coach Betting Odds: Will Sarina Wiegman, Megan Rapinoe or Alex Morgan Take Over From Vlatko Andonovski?
Author image David Evans  •  4h

The dust is yet to settle after the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s (USWNT) early World Cup exit. As the soccer world keenly awaits the decision regarding coach Vlatko Andonovski’s…

Real Madrid Stars Rodrygo And Vinicius Junior
Soccer
10 Most Valuable Soccer Players In The World: 3 Real Madrid Stars Make The Cut
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  18h

Since Brazilian superstar Neymar’s $243.94 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017, the transfer market has become an unpredictable battleground. Ability, contract length, and age alone cannot determine a…

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi
Soccer
5 Best MLS Forwards Right Now: Hany Mukhtar Joins Lionel Messi Atop The List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  18h
Manchester United Owners The Glazers
Soccer
“Timescale is Less urgent” – Journalist Claims Main Bidders Are Not In A Rush To Complete Manchester United Takeover
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  18h
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer
Manchester City Transfer News: EPL Holders Offer 33-Year-Old Star Improved Contract Amid Bayern Munich Interest
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  18h
Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos
Soccer
What’s Next For Sergio Ramos? Analyzing The Real Madrid Icon’s Potential Destinations After PSG Stint
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  23h
Arrow to top