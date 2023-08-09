In 2017, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sent shockwaves around the world of soccer, triggering Neymar’s astronomical $243.73 million release clause at Barcelona. The transfer was quickly finalized, with the Brazilian superstar happily agreeing to become the Parisian club’s poster boy. Six years have blown past since Neymar’s record-breaking transfer, and neither the Brazil ace nor the French giants are happy with how things have turned out.

On paper, Neymar has not been poor in the French capital. Since joining from Barcelona, he has played 173 games for Les Parisiens in all competitions, scoring 118 times and providing 77 assists. However, he never managed to become the project leader PSG wanted him to be. Between niggling injuries and disciplinary issues, he noticeably fell short to take PSG to the heights they wanted to reach.

In the last six seasons, the former Santos man only played 41 Champions League matches, recording 22 goals and 17 assists. Out of those 41 matches, just 12 came beyond the group stage. Given how eager PSG have been to win their first Champions League trophy, the frequent absence of their highest-paid player has not sat well with the hierarchy.

Neymar Has Not Been A Popular Figure In France

Neymar has always had a rather exuberant lifestyle, something that the French press passionately detests. Former French forward and TV present Jerome Rothen, who has always been a vocal critic of the forward’s lifestyle, has long been demanding Neymar’s departure, regularly dubbing him a failure.

In May, the Frenchman called the Brazilian out for failing to live up to his billing since his record-breaking move.

Rothen said (via PSG Talk):

“Neymar, it’s been six years since he’s been here, it’s been five years that he’s been given a chance every year. It’s a failure, it’s like Messi. And so goodbye.”

Without the backing of the locals, it becomes incredibly hard to succeed. And currently, there is no love lost between Neymar and PSG fans.

Chelsea and Barcelona Linked With PSG Star Neymar

According to Sky Sports, the 31-year-old has handed in a transfer request this summer, and the Parisians are ready to approve it. PSG reportedly want between £50 million ($63.74 million) and £80 million ($102 million) for their No. 10, amid links to Premier League club Chelsea and La Liga holders Barcelona.

BREAKING: Neymar has told PSG he wants to leave 🚨 pic.twitter.com/w62gmlidnV — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 7, 2023

Neymar’s departure is unlikely to be a straightforward affair as neither Barca nor Chelsea are in need of a player of the Brazilian’s profile. However, if a move is still finalized, the Brazilian would breathe easy knowing that his new employers are excited to have him on board and are not only keeping him around for contractual reasons.

The 10-time French champions, on the other hand, have shown clear intent to build a young team for the future, featuring the likes of Marco Asensio, Goncalo Ramos, and possibly Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani. If Neymar continues at Parc des Princes, coach Luis Enrique could feel obligated to field the superstar in order to avoid dressing room tension, which could throw a spanner in PSG’s rebuild plans.

All things considered, a transfer is in the best interest of both parties. But with the clock ticking down, everyone must push in the same direction to complete the deal before the transfer window slams shut.