For the last nine seasons, Karl-Anthony Towns has played for the Timberwolves. He was the first overall pick by Minnesota in the 2015 NBA Draft. Their 56-26 record in the regular season was their second-best in franchise history. It was a historic season for the Timberwolves who reached the Conference Finals.

However, Minnesota ran out of gas vs. the Mavs in the WCF and lost in five games. It was a disappointing end to the season for the Timberwolves. There’s still a lot they can build on with the playoff experience they got in 2024. League insider Brian Windhorst reported that Karl-Anthony Towns’ role could be “reevaluated” under new ownership. What plans do they have for the four-time all-star?

Is Karl-Anthony Towns going to be asked to do less offensively for the Timberwolves?

Karl-Anthony Towns’ role with the Minnesota Timberwolves could be reevaluated under new ownership, per @WindhorstESPN “I do not think they would tear the team apart, however, I do think there’s a possibility if the ownership change took place that Karl Towns’ role would be… pic.twitter.com/UUtKNimr6x — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 4, 2024



It was an impressive run for the Timberwolves in the 2024 playoffs. The team fell short of continuing that magical run to the NBA Finals. Anthony Edwards was the only player to average 20+ points per game this postseason for Minnestoa ar (27.6) per game. Karl-Anthony Towns came close at (19.1) points per game but it wasn’t enough to push the Timberwolves past the Mavs. To put it simply, Towns did not play to his full potential this postseason.

He went over 25 points in just three of his 16 games this postseason. With no other player providing consistent offense for Minnesota, a lot of the pressure fell on Towns and Edwards. The latter was able to rise to the occasion several times and won the Timberwolves a lot of games. According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, Towns might be asked to change his role under new ownership. What would that role look like for Minnesota? Do they want him less involved on offense? Nobody knows but those comments by Windhorst are telling. He didn’t say that just to throw it out there.

Karl-Anthony Towns, the lowest 3 point FG % in the playoffs yet he keeps shooting them.

He shot the Wolves out of the series.

Luka, a GUARD, outrebounded him in the series.

Yes it’s time to “re-evaluate” his role. Any competent NBA PF gives them a better chance at winning. — Jacey Buel (@BuelJacey) June 4, 2024



Minnesota made a deep run in the postseason but they fell apart in the Conference Finals. The frontcourt of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert could only take the team so far. Especially with how Towns played in the WCF. Towns’ best game of the series was in a Game 5 blowout loss at home where he scored 28. The Timberwolves could have used that production earlier. With Gobert at center, Towns plays PF for the Timberwolves. For the first seven years of his career, Towns was a center. One could argue that the Timberwolves are misusing Towns by playing him at PF. A true seven-footer with his frame and size should be playing center. Will the team do anything to change that?