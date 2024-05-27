NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns Is Shooting 14% From Deep In Western Conference Finals

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
GettyImages 2154225817
GettyImages 2154225817

The Minnesota Timberwolves continued their struggles on Sunday evening. Having lost the first two games of the Western Conference Finals on their home court, they were unsuccessful in their efforts in Game 3, and are now one loss away from being eliminated for good. There have been issues aplenty up and down the roster throughout the series, but there is no player that has struggled quite like Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns Shooting Just 13.6% From Deep Against Mavericks

The Wolves were one of the top teams in the entire league throughout the regular season, and Towns played a big part in that success. His 21.8 points per game were well off of his career high, but he was more efficient as a shooter than he had been since 2017-18. He shot 41.6% from three-point range on 5.3 attempts per, which placed him in the top-20 in the NBA for the year, solidifying himself as one of the best shooting big men that we’ve seen in recent memory.

That efficiency has gone out the window in the Western Conference Finals. After averaging 18.6 points on 39.4% from shooting from deep against the Nuggets in the previous series, Towns is down to 15 points per in the three games against the Mavericks, and his three-point shooting has been particularly bad. Towns has attempted 22 threes against Dallas thus far, and has made just 3 of them. That works out to a shooting clip of 13.6%.

Wolves Need Their Stars To Step Up In Game 4

If the Timberwolves want to keep their season alive, they’ll need Towns to step up in a big way on Tuesday night. But he won’t be the only one, as co-star Anthony Edwards has seen his performance regress in the first three games of the current series, shooting just 38% from the field overall. Minnesota will be facing elimination should they come up short again on the road in Dallas, which would be a bitter end to a promising postseason in which they eliminated the defending NBA champions.

Game 4 will be played in Dallas on Tuesday evening, and the Mavericks will enter the contest as the favorites. But the spread isn’t a drastic one, with just 2.5 points separating the two sides, according to the sports books.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
J.B. Bickerstaff Cavs pic
NBA

LATEST Cleveland has fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after five seasons

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 23 2024
Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic pic
NBA
Can Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic lead Dallas to the NBA Finals in 2024?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 23 2024

On Wednesday night, the Mavericks were on the road for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals vs. the Timberwolves. It’s been a special season for Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards. He’s…

Inside the NBA on TNT crew pic
NBA
The 2024-25 season will be ‘Inside the NBA’ on TNT’s final run after their losing their contract
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 22 2024

For many NBA fans, Inside the NBA on TNT is a show they look forward to watching. It’s an entertaining half hour before the game where we get analysis from…

JJ Redick pic
NBA
The Lakers are ‘infatuated’ with the JJ Redick and believe he has ‘Pat Riley-like’ potential
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 21 2024
USATSI 23135045 168397130 lowres
NBA
Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis expected to return in Game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2024
Julius Randle Knicks pic
NBA
League insiders say that teams are monitoring Julius Randle’s contract situation with the Knicks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 20 2024
Jayson Tatum Celtics pic
NBA
For the sixth time in the last eight seasons, the Celtics will be in the Eastern Conference Finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 16 2024
Arrow to top