With a win vs. the Pelicans on Tuesday night, the Thunder are now 50-21 this season. That is just half a game behind the Nuggets in first place. Oklahoma City has an important 11 games left to play in the regular season. There is still the opportunity for the team to earn the #1 seed in the Western Conference.

After a thrilling win vs. New Orleans, head coach Mike Diagneault reported that starting PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with a quad injury. He noted that the MVP candidate is not 100 percent healthy right now. Still, SGA is healthy enough to play but it’s clear he hasn’t been as aggressive as we’ve seen in the past. The Thunder have the second game of a back-to-back tonight vs. the Houston Rockets.

Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander miss any time for the Thunder with a quad injury?

“Yeah, little banged up in my quad. Happened in the Utah game.” – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander expands on what Mark Daigneault said pic.twitter.com/eCpJnr2m3n — Ross Lovelace (@Rosslovelace) March 27, 2024



In their last 10 games, the OKC Thunder are 8-2. Last Wednesday, All-NBA PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reportedly sustained a quad injury vs. the Jazz. It’s been bothering the 25-year-old but not enough for him to miss any time. SGA has played in 70 of their 71 games this season. Since the quad injury last week, Gilgeous-Alexander’s production has dropped slightly. He’s still finding ways to help the team win despite not being 100 percent.

On the season, SGA is averaging (30.4) points per game. Over his last three games after the quad injury, he’s averaging (19.7) points per game. Evidence that his quad injury is limiting his offensive output to a degree. Gilgeous-Alexander still scored 24 points last night in a win vs. the Pelicans. At this point in the season, the team is trying to play it safe with SGA. They do not want to risk him missing any time in the postseason due to an injury that can be avoided.

“He’s banged up, for sure. He’s not 100%. We’re monitoring it, but he’s certainly not a hundred percent. I’ll let him speak on it.” – Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Ross Lovelace (@Rosslovelace) March 27, 2024



The Thunder will monitor SGA closely to ensure they’re taking the right precautionary measures with their all-star PG. At his best, the former first-round pick is a player who can elevate the Thunder to contenders in the West. Last season the team finished 40-42 and there was a lot to build on. In 2023, the team already has 50 wins and still has 11 games left in the regular season. It’s the franchise’s first 50-win season since 2015-16. Tonight, the Thunder are at home to face the Houston Rockets who have won nine in a row.