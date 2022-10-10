Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News ohio state quarterback cj stroud leads our college football team of week 6

Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud Leads Our College Football Team of Week 6

Author image

Updated

1 second ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

3 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
cj stroud 4

Week six is in the books and college football season is in full swing. Here we take a look at our offensive team of week six which is led by Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud.

Best Betting Sites for College Football

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

Quarterback – CJ Stroud (Ohio State)

Ohio State took care of Michigan State convincingly on the weekend. It was in no small part to the performance of our leader of the College Football Team of the Week, CJ Stroud. Stroud threw for 361 yards with six touchdowns and put the Spartans away.

The Buckeyes are now ranked number two in the country after leapfrogging Alabama as a result of this convincing showing.

Running Back – Israel Abanikanda (Pittsburgh)

israel abanikanda

Israel Abanikanda put on a show against Virginia Tech on Saturday. Rushing for no less than SIX touchdowns, Abanikanda was easily the best running back of the week. He went at 8.9 yards per carry for 320 yards.

It is the best single game performance of any running back this college football season and would have raised eyebrows from scouts and executives around the nation.

Wide Receivers – Chimere Dike (Wisconsin), Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss), Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

marvin harrison jr

There were some monster performances from wide receivers this week and narrowing it down to three was tough.

Chimere Dike had a big week in Wiscosin’s win versus Northwestern. Dike had 10 receptions for 185 yards while adding three touchdowns. It looks like the junior has finally found some sort of connection with quarterback Graham Mertz.

Not to be outdone, Ole Miss’ Jonathan Mingo went ballistic himself. 247 yards and two TDs for Mingo helped Ole Miss beat Vanderbilt. Jaxson Dart found Mingo on 71 AND 72 yard touchdowns in the second half to help seal the deal in the win.

Marvin Harrison Jr. hooked up with CJ Stroud and found the endzone three times against Michigan State. The Buckeyes wide receiver, who went for 131 yards, has been drawing rave reviews for his play this season. This is his third 100 yard game and he already has nine touchdowns.

Tight End – Michael Mayer (Notre Dame)

michael mayer

Mayer was excellent in the Notre Dame victory over BYU. He racked up 11 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He is likely the best tight end in the 2023 draft and it showed in this performance.

Mocks currently have Mayer anywhere from mid-to-late round one to end of round two. However, performances like this will see him shoot up draft boards around the NFL.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens