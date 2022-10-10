Georgia Climbs Back Atop Week 7 AP Poll as Alabama Falls Down

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Despite a 24-20 victory against Texas A&M without starting quarterback Bryce Young, Alabama fell down to number three in week seven’s AP Top 25 Poll. They were leapfrogged by the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State.

Crimson Tide Stumbles

A 24-20 victory over a struggling Texas A&M without Heisman winning quarterback Bryce Young was apparently not enough to persuade AP pollsters Alabama deserved to retain their number one ranking. Georgia and the Ohio State Buckeyes both leapfrogged them in week seven’s AP Top 25 Poll.

Georgia convincingly beat Auburn while Ohio State easily took care of Michigan State. However, Alabama will likely get a chance to regain the top spot on Saturday. They take on number six Tennessee and a win will likely be enough to boost the Tide back to the one spot.

JMU’s First Ever Top 25 Ranking

In other news, James Madison entered the top 25 of the college football rankings for the first time in the school’s history. They became an FBS outfit in 2021 and joined the Sun Belt. Head coach Curt Cignetti has led the JMU Dukes to a 5-0 start. JMU beat Arkansas State 42-20 to claim their spot at number 25.

Last week’s big story, Kansas stay in the top 25 despite a loss to TCU. There were big jumps for UCLA, who beat Utah and Mississippi State, who thumped Arkansas. Utah slid nine places following that defeat and Kentucky also dropped nine spots. However, the Wildcats were without starting QB Will Levis in their defeat to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

AP Poll Top 25

The complete rankings are as follows: