Home News georgia climbs back atop week 7 ap poll as alabama falls down

Georgia Climbs Back Atop Week 7 AP Poll as Alabama Falls Down

Updated

45 mins ago

Despite a 24-20 victory against Texas A&M without starting quarterback Bryce Young, Alabama fell down to number three in week seven’s AP Top 25 Poll. They were leapfrogged by the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State.

Crimson Tide Stumbles

A 24-20 victory over a struggling Texas A&M without Heisman winning quarterback Bryce Young was apparently not enough to persuade AP pollsters Alabama deserved to retain their number one ranking. Georgia and the Ohio State Buckeyes both leapfrogged them in week seven’s AP Top 25 Poll.

Georgia convincingly beat Auburn while Ohio State easily took care of Michigan State. However, Alabama will likely get a chance to regain the top spot on Saturday. They take on number six Tennessee and a win will likely be enough to boost the Tide back to the one spot.

JMU’s First Ever Top 25 Ranking

In other news, James Madison entered the top 25 of the college football rankings for the first time in the school’s history. They became an FBS outfit in 2021 and joined the Sun Belt. Head coach Curt Cignetti has led the JMU Dukes to a 5-0 start. JMU beat Arkansas State 42-20 to claim their spot at number 25.

Last week’s big story, Kansas stay in the top 25 despite a loss to TCU. There were big jumps for UCLA, who beat Utah and Mississippi State, who thumped Arkansas. Utah slid nine places following that defeat and Kentucky also dropped nine spots. However, the Wildcats were without starting QB Will Levis in their defeat to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

AP Poll Top 25

The complete rankings are as follows:

Rank School Conference First Place Votes Points
1 Georgia SEC 32 1535
2 Ohio State Big Ten 20 1507
3 Alabama SEC 11 1489
4 Clemson ACC 1348
5 Michigan Big Ten 1319
6 Tennessee SEC 1232
7 USC Pac-12 1214
8 Oklahoma State Big 12 1150
9 Ole Miss SEC 1061
10 Penn State Big Ten 974
11 UCLA Pac-12 907
12 Oregon Pac-12 893
13 TCU Big 12 819
14  Wake Forest ACC 748
15 NC State ACC 746
16 Mississippi State SEC 589
17 Kansas State Big 12 559
18 Syracuse ACC 393
19 Kansas Big 12 330
20 Utah Pac-12 328
21 Cincinnati American Athletic 257
22 Kentucky SEC 150
22 Texas Big 12 150
24 Illinois Big Ten 117
25 James Madison Sun Belt 105

 

