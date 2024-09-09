Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel has claimed the Blues were pushing to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli ahead of deadline day (August 30). The move ultimately failed to materialize due to “minor details” but there is a chance that it could be back on when the winter transfer window opens in January.

One of the most sought-after strikers in world soccer, Osimhen was on sale in the summer transfer window. According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was the first team to try their luck. However, they backed off after failing to get the Nigerian to lower his demands. Next, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal entered the scene and met Napoli’s $100 million+ asking price. But Osimhen’s agent bluntly stated his client had no intention of moving to Saudi.

Chelsea had been keeping tabs on the 25-year-old all summer, but did not take the plunge until the dying embers of the summer transfer window. The move did not pan out, and much to the surprise of fans, Osimhen ended up joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

John Obi Mikel Claims Victor Osimhen Was Excited To Join Chelsea

On the Obi One podcast, Obi Mikel confessed he was involved in negotiations between Osimhen and Chelsea. Revealing how close the Blues were to getting their man, Osimhen said:

“I know what Victor wanted, I know what the club offered him, I know where we got to, we finally got to a compromise, both sides had to compromise, I was just some little things here and there, paperwork, medical, and a few issues we just couldn’t get over the line and we didn’t have much time.

“Both sides really played their part in terms of getting the deal done, and I commend Chelsea for that because I can see their ambition of where they want to take this club now and also on Victor’s side, how much he really wanted to come to the club.”

Transfer To West London Very Much On The Cards For Osimhen

Obi Mikel also assured Osimhen and Chelsea were on excellent terms, suggesting a move could materialize in the future.

“Definitely there are no issues. I think if we have to pick this back up again like I said, whenever it is, January or next summer, we know where we are, we know where we’ve stopped, and it’s just little details that need to be finalised and the deal will be done.

“So for me, the club is in a very happy place with Victor and Victor is in a very happy place with the club. I want to make sure, I’m not going to rest, I want to make sure I get him to the club because I know, not because he’s my friend, or he’s like my younger brother or he’s Nigerian, no, he is one of the best strikers in the world right now, he’s Africa’s best player, I know what he can bring to the club and I’m sure a lot of Chelsea fans know what Victor can bring to the club.”

Galatasaray has enjoyed a blistering start to the 2024-25 Super Lig season. They have won all three of their matches and are sitting a point behind Fenerbahce in second place. It will be interesting to see how they fare with newcomer Osimhen in the starting lineup.