Nigeria vs Tunisia live stream: AFCON 2022 preview, what time is kick off and team news

On Sunday, Nigeria will play a match against Tunisia for a place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals at the Stade Roumde Adjia.

Nigeria vs Tunisia Live Stream

Nigeria vs Tunisia Preview

Nigeria won three games in a row to finish first in Group E, defeating Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea Bissau. As a result, they were the only team to complete the whole group stage with a perfect score.

Tunisia made it into the round of 16 as one of the best-ranked third-placed teams in the tournament. They came in third place in Group F, receiving only three points from three matches.

In their last group game, the Carthage Eagles were defeated 1-0 by The Gambia. In second-half injury time, Ablie Jallow scored the game-winning goal.

Nigeria beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in the second half, with Sadiq Umar and William Troost-Ekong scoring in the second half to give Nigeria three points from three games.

When does Nigeria vs Tunisia kick-off?

Nigeria vs Tunisia will kick off at 00:00 on 24th January 2022 at Stade Roumde Adjia.

Nigeria vs Tunisia Team News

Nigeria Team News

Nigeria has not reported any injuries so far.

Nigeria possible starting lineup: Okoye; Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Aina; Ndidi, Aribo; Simon, Iheanacho, Chukwueze; Awoniyi

Tunisia Team News

No injuries have been reported by Tunisia but Wahbi Al Khazri, Naim Sliti, Dylan Bronn, Ghaylen Chaalali, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Ali Maaloul, Mohamed Amine Ben Hmida, Aymen Dahmen, Yoann Touzghar, and Issam Jebali will be doubtful for the game.

Tunisia possible starting lineup: Said; Mathlouthi, Ifa, Talbi, Abdi; Slimane, Skhiri, Laidouni; Mejbri, Rafia, Jaziri

