Burkina Faso vs Senegal live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Senegal is on the verge of qualifying for the AFCON final for the second year in a row but must first beat Burkina Faso in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Burkina Faso vs Senegal Live Stream

Burkina Faso vs Senegal Preview

Sadio Mane and his teammates only scored once in the group stage, but they racked up five goals in the knockout stage, defeating Cape Verde 2-0 in the round of 16 and Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Burkina Faso emerged as the tournament’s biggest surprise, defeating Gabon on penalties in the last 16 and defeating Tunisia 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

When does Burkina Faso vs Senegal kick-off?

The Burkina Faso vs Senegal will kick off at 00:00 on 3rd February 2022 at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaoundé.

Burkina Faso vs Senegal Team News

Burkina possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Kabore, Tapsoba, Ouattara, Yago; Nikiema, Guira, Sangare; Bande, Ouattara, Traore

Senegal possible starting lineup:

E Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; Kayoute, N Mendy, I Gueye; Diedhiou, Dia, Mane

