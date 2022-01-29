Gambia vs Cameroon live stream: AFCON 2022 preview, what time is kick off and team news

Cameroon will take on the Gambia in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday at the Douala Stadium.

Gambia vs Cameroon Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Gambia vs Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations, bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch the Gambia vs Cameroon live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Join Bet365 and watch the Gambia vs Cameroon live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Gambia vs Cameroon Preview

Following a fantastic season, the Indomitable Lions have emerged as the favorites to win the championship on home.

They were undefeated through the group stages, winning twice, and then defeated Comoros in the last 16 to go to the quarter-finals.

The Gambia, the tournament’s first-time participants, has likewise exceeded expectations by making it against all odds.

They advanced from a group that included powerful teams such as Tunisia and Mali, and they beat Guinea in the last round.

When does Gambia vs Cameroon kick-off?

The Gambia vs Cameroon will kick off at 21:00 on 29th January 2022 at Stade Japoma.

Join bet365 and watch Gambia vs Cameroon.

Gambia vs Cameroon Team News

Gambia Team News

The Gambia has reported the injury of Ablie Jallow whereas Yusupha Njie has been suspended by the Scorpions after being sent off in their Round of 16 triumphs against Mali.

Gambia possible starting lineup:

Jobe; Modou, Colley, Sanneh, Tore; Marreh, Adams, Darboe; Colley, Barrow, Ceesay

Cameroon Team News

Cameroon has not reported any injuries or suspensions so far.

Cameroon possible starting lineup:

Onana; Fai, Moukoudi, Ngadeu, Tolo; Hongla, Anguissa, Ngamaleu, Ekambi; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting

Join Bet365 and follow Gambia vs Cameroon.