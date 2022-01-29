Derby vs Birmingham live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

Derby County and Birmingham City battle against each other at the Pride Park Stadium on Sunday in the EFL Championship.

Derby vs Birmingham Live Stream

Derby vs Birmingham Preview

The teams will meet for the second time this season, with the visitors winning 2-0 in the encounter in September.

Derby County was thrashed 2-1 by Nottingham Forest last weekend in the EFL Championship.

In their last four games in all competitions, the Rams have only managed one win, losing twice and drawing once.

After 27 rounds of football, Derby County is currently in the second position in the league table, tied on 14 points with last-placed Barnsley.

When does Derby vs Birmingham kick-off?

The Derby vs Birmingham will kick off on 30th January 2022 at 14:30 CET.

Derby vs Birmingham Team News

Derby Team News

Derby did not report any injury concerns till now.

Derby possible starting lineup:

Allsop; Byrne, Stearman, Davies, Buchanan; Ebosele, Bird, Thompson, Knight; Lawrence; Kazim-Richards

Birmingham Team News

Birmingham will head into the game without Ivan Sanchez, Troy Deeney, and Taylor Richards.

Birmingham possible starting lineup:

Etheridge; Colin, Mengi, Roberts, Pedersen; Sunjic, Woods; Jutkiewicz, Bacuna, Hernandez; Hogan

