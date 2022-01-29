Burkina Faso vs Tunisia live stream: AFCON 2022 preview, what time is kick off and team news

Tunisia will encounter Burkina Faso for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on Saturday, fresh off their elimination of tournament favorites Nigeria.

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia Live Stream

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia Preview

So far in the AFCON, the Stallions have won two of their four games. In the Round of 16, they defeated Gabon 7-6 on penalties.

Tunisia, who had lost twice in the group stages, defeated Nigeria, one of the tournament favorites, 1-0 in the last round, and is now looking for a second consecutive semi-final appearance.

When does Burkina Faso vs Tunisia kick-off?

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia will kick off at 00:00 on 30th January 2022 at Stade Roumde Adjia.

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia Team News

Burkina Faso Team News

Burkina Faso has not reported any injuries so far.

Burkina Faso possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Kabore, Tapsoba, Ouattara, Yago; Nikiema, Guira, Sangare; Bande, Ouattara, Traore

Tunisia Team News

No player is injured for Tunisia.

Tunisia possible starting lineup:

Said; Drager, Talbi, Ifa, Haddadi; Skhiri, Laidouni, Slimane; Khazri, Jaziri, Msakni

