What is the Prize Money For this Year’s NFL Conference Championship Winners?

Charlie Rhodes
All four teams who remain in the hunt for Super Bowl supremacy have already benefited from their fair share of renumeration, but ahead of the Championship round on Sunday, we explore the NFL prize money for Conference winners. 

How Much NFL Prize Money Do Teams Get in the Playoffs?

Before we dive into how much the two Conference winners can stand to make this weekend, it is worth taking a look back at how much they have already earned.

Winning players in the Wild Card round, or teams who benefited from a first round bye, received $45,000. This was then bolstered by another $50,500 in the Divisional round, meaning this year’s Conference Championship competitors have already pocketed a cool $95,500 each, thanks to the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

This year’s payout stands at its largest sum ever across the playoffs, with eventual Super Bowl prize money jumping $7,000 year-on-year.

NFL Prize Money For 2023-24 Conference Champions

The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers are favored by NFL betting sites to meet in Las Vegas come February 11th, but reigning Super Bowl champs Kansas City and the Detroit Lions will have a say in the matter.

With players from each team having earned near-enough $100,000 for their efforts across the playoffs, the incremental increase certainly doesn’t slow down as we edge closer to the Super Bowl .

In fact, the NFL prize money for the Conference Championships stands at $73,000.

That means eventual Super Bowl champions in 2023-24 can stand to make a cumulative $332,500 as a result of winning at each stage of the postseason. According to the latest Super Bowl odds, the 49ers are pegged as the likeliest team to go all the way and collect the largest payday in NFL history.

NFL Conference Championship Schedule

A quick refresher of who will be competing, and where, in the AFC and NFC Championship games on Sunday.

Take a glance at our NFL Championship round picks and predictions to see how our experts rate each team’s chances of clinching their respective Conferences.

Road Home Date, Time, TV Channel Venue
chiefs Chiefs Baltimore Ravens logo Ravens Sun 28th, 3:00 p.m. ET on CBS & Paramount + M&T Bank Stadium
What is the Prize Money For this Year's NFL Conference Championship Winners?Lions Unknown 49ers Sun 28th, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX Levi’s Stadium
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
