NFL Championship Round Playoff Picks: Odds, Predictions, Picks, Lines & Spreads For Every Game

Olly Taliku
NFL Championship weekend is fast approaching and ahead of the action this Sunday – we have our NFL Championship round picks and predictions for both games.

NFL Championship Round Picks And Predictions

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens – Saturday 28th January, 3:00pm ET

The AFC Championship game comes first on Sunday afternoon, with the Ravens welcoming Kansas City to M&T Bank Stadium for the first of two playoff matches this weekend.

Baltimore have only had two play one post-season game so far after topping the AFC through the regular season, but they cruised to victory over the Houston Texans to advance to the Championship game this week.

Lamar Jackson scored two rushing touchdowns in a sensational individual performance against Houston in the Divisional round, as the Ravens and their MVP showed just why they are so close to making the Super Bowl this season.

Standing in Baltimore’s way this weekend will be the Chiefs, who managed to sneak past Buffalo in the Divisional round during Patrick Mahomes’ first road playoff game for Kansas City.

The Bills missed a field goal deep into the final quarter that would have taken the game to overtime last weekend, but the Chiefs just escaped with a win to advance to the Championship round.

Although this one is set to be a close one, we think that Baltimore will just edge aa high scoring affair on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl in just two weeks time.

Pick: Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) @ -105

  • Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs: +155 | Baltimore Ravens: -185
  • Point Spread: Chiefs (+3.5) -115 | Ravens (-3.5) -105
  • Total Points: Over 44.5 110 | Under 44.5 -110

Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers – Saturday 28th January, 6:30pm ET

The NFC Championship match this weekend will be contested between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, with the hosts currently favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII at odds of +120 with the best NFL bookmakers.

The 49ers could have been more convincing against Green Bay last weekend, but mistakes from the Packers alongside an impressive Brock Purdy performance was enough to secure a Championship clash.

San Francisco are playing their 19th Championship game this weekend, while Detroit are involved in just their second title game in franchise history – as they continue the hunt for their first Super Bowl.

The Lions first edged past the Rams in the Wildcard playoff round, before beating Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay in the Divisional round last weekend to advance to a Championship clash with the 49ers.

Although we think the 49ers will advance to Super Bowl LVIII this weekend, we think that a line of +7.0 is very harsh for an impressive Detroit team who can cover on the road this Sunday.

Pick: Detroit Lions (+7.0) @ -115

  • Moneyline: Detroit Lions: +265 | San Francisco 49ers: -330
  • Point Spread: Lions (+7.0) -115 | 49ers (-7.0) -105
  • Total Points: Over 51.0 110 | Under 51.0 -110
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
