Super Bowl LVIII Prize Money: How Much Do The Winners And Losers Receive?

Football’s biggest prize is just around the corner and with the NFL postseason kicking off this weekend, we take a look at how much the Super Bowl winners will receive when they are crowned at the beginning of next month.

The playoffs kick off this weekend, with the wildcard round seeing 12 teams battle it out for a spot in the Divisional games next week. With just 12 teams fighting it out for football’s biggest prize later next month, we have broken down the Super Bowl prize money to see just how much this years champions are set to earn.

Super Bowl LVIII Prize Money Breakdown

Last year’s winners the Philadelphia Eagles received the largest Super Bowl prize to date, with their win in Arizona last season earning Jalen Hurts and company a whopping winners bonus of $157,000.

This year the stakes are only set to increase yet again, with the NFL planning on increasing the winning bonus each year until at least the 2030/31 season.

Last year’s winners were the beneficiaries of $157,000, but that number has seen another increase this year to around $164,000 in the biggest prize pool to date.

Game 2023 Season Prize Money 2022 Season Prize Money
Wild Card / First Round Bye $45,500 $41,500
Divisional $50,500 $46,500
Conference Championship $73,000 $69,000
Super Bowl Winner $164,000 $157,000

What We Know About Super Bowl LVIII So Far

This year’s Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Allegiant Stadium, where two teams will fight it out for the right to earn the biggest prize pool in football to date.

There are 14 teams left in the run to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy this season, with 12 of those in action this weekend looking to advance to the Divisional Round next weekend.

Baltimore and San Fransisco both topped their respective divisions in the regular season so earned a bye into the second round following impressive campaigns, with neither side in action til next weekend.

Super Bowl LVIII will be held on the 11th of February in Las Vegas, with knockout games taking place every weekend prior to the finals showdown in just over four weeks time.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
