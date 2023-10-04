Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes

1 San Francisco 49ers +500 With a 35-16 win in Week 4 vs. Arizona, the 49ers improved to 4-0 on the season. If they can stay healthy, their offense has the talent to compete with any team in the NFL. All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey had three rushing and one receiving touchdown against the Cardinals. They have an SNF matchup with Dallas in Week 5.

2 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Besides a 25-11 win in Week 3, the Eagles have won all their other games by only one score. The team is 4-0, but they haven’t looked as dominant as they did in 2022. Regardless, Philly is still one of the powerhouse teams in the NFL. This Sunday, the Eagles will be on the road to face the LA Rams.

3 Buffalo Bills +700 After their loss in Week 1, the Buffalo Bills have convincingly in each of their next three games. Over their last three contests, they are averaging (41.0) points. Buffalo will be on the road this Sunday when they travel to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

4 Miami Dolphins +1200 In Week 3, the Miami Dolphins routed the Broncos for 70 points. Against the Bills in Week 4, the offense was not nearly as explosive. Miami lost their first game of the season, but are still a strong 3-1 after four weeks. They have a winnable game this Sunday vs. the New York Giants who scored only a field goal in Week 4.

5 Kansas City Chiefs +525 On SNF in Week 4, the Chiefs were in MetLife Stadium to play the Jets. Kansas City’s MVP QB Patrick Mahomes played one of his worst professional games, but the team still found a way to win the game. The Chiefs are now 3-1 and will be playing the Vikings in Week 5 on the road.

6 Dallas Cowboys +900 The Dallas Cowboys have had a lighter schedule to start the 2023 NFL season. If not for a loss vs. the Cardinals in Week 3, they would be 4-0. This Sunday, Dallas will have their biggest test of the season when they are on the road to face the 49ers. It’s one of the hardest games they will have on their schedule for the rest of the season.

7 Baltimore Ravens +1400 Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are a sneak 3-1 on the season. There are other teams in the AFC that have taken the spotlight from the Ravens. In two of their four games this season they’ve held their opponent to no touchdowns scored. In Week 5, the Ravens are on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

8 Detroit Lions +2000 Near the end of the 2022 season, the Lions were trending upwards. They carried that momentum into the 2023 season and have started off 3-1. Detroit beat Green Bay on the road, 34-20 in Week 4. The Lions are back home in Week 5 for a matchup with the Panthers who are 0-4.

9 Seattle Seahawks +2500 The Seattle Seahawks dominated the New York Giants in Week 5, 24-3. Their defense set a new all-time franchise record, sacking Daniel Jones 11 times on MNF. Seattle is now 3-1 on the season. They have a bye in Week 5 and then will be back on the road for a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6600 Besides a loss to the Eagles, the Buccaneers are 3-1 this season and are in first place in the NFC South. Tampa Bay’s defense held the Saints to just three field goals on Sunday and no touchdowns scored. The Bucs are on a bye in Week 5 and then they will host the Lions in Week 6.

11 Cleveland Browns +3300 In Week 4, the Cleveland Browns were held to just a single field goal vs. the Ravens. They lost 28-3 and dropped to 2-2 on the season. Cleveland is on a bye in Week 5. However, they have an extremely tough matchup in Week 6 when they host the San Francisco 49ers.

12 Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 With a 23-7 win vs. the Falcons in Week 4, the Jaguars are back to .500 at 2-2. The team in staying in London this week for their second straight game across the pond. In Week 5, the Buffalo Bills will be in town to face the Jaguars.

13 Green Bay Packers +6600 The Green Bay Packers lost 34-20 at home to the Lions in Week 4. That loss dropped their record to 2-2. Green Bay’s offense looked slow vs. Detroit and they’ll need to make some adjustments moving forward. In Week 5, the Packers are on the road in Week 5 to face the Las Vegas Raiders who are 1-3.

14 Washington Commanders +12500 Despite a 34-31 loss on Sunday, the Commanders proved they could hang with the Philadelphia Eagles. It was an impressive showing and their offense was able to produce points when they needed them the most. Washington will host the Chicago Bears for TNF in Week 5.

15 Los Angeles Rams +8000 On Sunday, the Rams almost blew a massive lead, but the team walked it off in OT for a 29-23 win. The Rams are now 2-2 after being picked to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. Los Angeles will have their hands full this Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles who are 4-0.

16 Houston Texans +20000 C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are an impressive 2-2 on the season. The rookie QB has yet to be picked off the season and has played extremely well in his first few games. All three teams in the AFC South have a 2-2 record and that division is wide open in 2023.

17 Los Angeles Chargers +2800 With a win vs. the Raiders on Sunday, the Chargers improved to 2-2 on the season after an 0-2 start. Justin Herbert fractured a finger on his non-throwing hand, but luckily the Chargers are on a bye this week. Reports said that Herbert would still be listed to play even if the team was not on a bye. Herbert should be fine.

18 Indianapolis Colts +15000 In Week 4, Anthony Richardson and the Colts almost pulled off an improbable comeback. However, they lost on a game-winning touchdown in OT by the Rams. That puts Indianapolis at 2-2 this season. Next week, the Colts will host the Titans.

19 Pittsburgh Steelers +8000 The Steelers offense has looked rough to start the 2023 season. If not for their defense, Pittsburgh could easily be 1-3 or even 0-4. In Week 4, they were held to two field goals and only six points by the Texans. They will host the Ravens in Week 5 for a divisional matchup.

20 Tennesse Titans +8000 On Sunday, the Tennesee Titans routed the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3. Derrick Henry had a monster performance for the Titans and even had a passing touchdown. Tennessee is now 2-2 in the 2023 season. In Week 5, the Titans are on the road to face the Colts.

21 New Orleans Saints +4000 Against the Bucs in Week 4, the Saints were held to just three field goals. That puts the team at 2-2 on the season with a winnable game in Week 5. The Saints will travel north this Sunday when they face the New England Patriots.

22 Atlanta Falcons +8000 In Week 4, the Atlanta Falcons struggled to score on offense. Desmond Ridder was rattled in the first half, throwing two interceptions. One of those picks would be returned for a touchdown by Jacksonville’s defense. Bijan Robinson looked eclectic on Sunday, but he cannot do everything for the Falcons.

23 Arizona Cardinals +75000 The Arizona Cardinals lost a tough game on the road in Week 4 to the 49ers, 35-14. Joshua Dobbs had 265 passing yards and two touchdowns vs. the 49ers along with 12 rushes for 48 yards. Arizona has been frisky this season and was able to upset the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

24 New York Jets +15000 Despite a loss in Week 4, the Jets have some newfound hope. Zach Wilson played one of his best NFL games vs. the Chiefs on Sunday and the Jets were extremely close to winning that game. If he can build off that success, winning football games won’t be as much of a grind as they have been in the past for the Jets.

25 Minnesota Vikings +6600 On Sunday, the Vikings picked up their first win of the season and now sit at 1-3. The Vikings did not look great in Week 4 vs. the Panthers and Vikings fans have to be worried. Their offense is an explosive passing attack, but their defense has left a lot to be desired this season.

26 Cincinnati Bengals +3300 It’s fairly obvious to most NFL fans that Joe Burrow is not healthy. We’ve seen what he can do in the past, and the Pro Bowl QB just doesn’t have that kind of production in 2023. That’s resulted in the Bengals having one of the worst scoring offenses through three games.

27 New York Giants +20000 Through four games, the Giants are averaging a league-worst (11.5) points per contest. They are now 1-3 after a 24-3 loss in Week 4 vs. the Seahawks. It won’t get much easier for New York as they play Miami and Buffalo in their next two games. The Giants could easily fall to 1-5 to start the season.

28 New England Patriots +10000 In Week 4, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense looked rough. They were held to just a field goal by the Dallas Cowboys. Sunday’s 38-3 loss was the largest of Bill Belichick’s career and the Patriots are not what they used to be. New England has a winnable game at home this Sunday vs. the Saints.

29 Las Vegas Raiders +25000 The Raiders fell to 1-3 after a 24-17 loss in Week 4 vs. the Chargers. Jimmy Garoppolo was out for that contest and rookie QB Aidan O’Connell started the game. He was sacked seven times by the Chargers, six of them coming from All-Pro Khalil Mack.

30 Denver Broncos +15000 Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos picked up their first win of the season on Sunday vs. the Chicago Bears. The Broncos are now 1-3 in the 2023 season. This Sunday, Denver will host the New York Jets for a Week 5 matchup.

31 Carolina Panthers +50000 The Panthers almost picked up their first win on Sunday, but the team still remains 0-4. Their offense did not score a touchdown vs. the Vikings. Carolina’s defense scored their only touchdown of the game. They will be on the road in Week 5 to face the Lions.