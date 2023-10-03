As the old NFL saying goes, you are only as good as your record says you are. The Philadelphia Eagles have started off the 2023 season with a perfect 4-0 record, one of the two undefeated teams remaining in the league. But there are some who are bringing their performance thus far into question, citing the lack of formidable opponents that Philly has faced so far.

Eagles Are 4-0, But Haven’t Been As Dominant As Predicted

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Despite their 4-0 start, a lot of people are questioning the #Eagles because they haven’t had a “quality” win yet. It’s been close wins against the #Bucs, #Patriots, #Commanders and #Vikings. They’ll have a good chance of getting to 6-0, as they play the… pic.twitter.com/n0H6lpJG0T — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 2, 2023

They haven’t had convincing wins over any of their opponents, either. They defeated the now 1–3 Patriots by 5 in Week 1, and beat the 1–3 Vikings by 6 in Week 2, before handling the Buccaneers in the third game. Things reached a “low” point this past Sunday, as the defending NFC Champions were taken into overtime by Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles were able to escape with a victory, and a win is a win in the NFL. But Philadelphia is a far cry from the dominant team that they were projected to be before the season started, and their 4-0 feels a bit different from the San Francisco 49ers 4-0.

Things are going to get a lot tougher in a couple of weeks. The Eagles will take on the Rams and Jets in their next two games, but will play one of the harder 7-game stretches that you can imagine.

Tough 7-Game Stretch Lasts Through November

Eagles Schedule Wallpaper Update: Week 4 4-0 🦅 (🎨: Labate54 on Reddit) pic.twitter.com/CnmtYnc983 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) October 2, 2023

In Week 7, they’ll host the Miami Dolphins in a Sunday Night Football showdown. They’ll then play against the Commanders again, followed by Cowboys, Chiefs, Bills, and 49ers. They’ll cap off the stretch with another game against Dallas.

The Eagles could very likely begin that stretch with an undefeated record. They are 4-point road favorites against the Rams for this coming weekend, and will very likely be favored against the Jets for Week 6.

But the middle of the season stretch will be the true test for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. They’ll have to win a majority of those tough matchups in order to keep up with the 49ers, including the game in which they’re scheduled to face each other.

