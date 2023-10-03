NFL

Philadelphia Eagles Schedule: Just How Impressive Is Their 4-0 Start?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usatsi 21548335 168398175 lowres
rsz usatsi 21548335 168398175 lowres

As the old NFL saying goes, you are only as good as your record says you are. The Philadelphia Eagles have started off the 2023 season with a perfect 4-0 record, one of the two undefeated teams remaining in the league. But there are some who are bringing their performance thus far into question, citing the lack of formidable opponents that Philly has faced so far.

Eagles Are 4-0, But Haven’t Been As Dominant As Predicted

They haven’t had convincing wins over any of their opponents, either. They defeated the now 1–3 Patriots by 5 in Week 1, and beat the 1–3 Vikings by 6 in Week 2, before handling the Buccaneers in the third game. Things reached a “low” point this past Sunday, as the defending NFC Champions were taken into overtime by Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles were able to escape with a victory, and a win is a win in the NFL. But Philadelphia is a far cry from the dominant team that they were projected to be before the season started, and their 4-0 feels a bit different from the San Francisco 49ers 4-0.

Things are going to get a lot tougher in a couple of weeks. The Eagles will take on the Rams and Jets in their next two games, but will play one of the harder 7-game stretches that you can imagine.

Tough 7-Game Stretch Lasts Through November

In Week 7, they’ll host the Miami Dolphins in a Sunday Night Football showdown. They’ll then play against the Commanders again, followed by Cowboys, Chiefs, Bills, and 49ers. They’ll cap off the stretch with another game against Dallas.

The Eagles could very likely begin that stretch with an undefeated record. They are 4-point road favorites against the Rams for this coming weekend, and will very likely be favored against the Jets for Week 6.

But the middle of the season stretch will be the true test for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. They’ll have to win a majority of those tough matchups in order to keep up with the 49ers, including the game in which they’re scheduled to face each other.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 21548335 168398175 lowres
NFL

LATEST Philadelphia Eagles Schedule: Just How Impressive Is Their 4-0 Start?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20min
rsz 17027174470
NFL
Giants News: Daniel Jones Is The Worst Prime Time QB In NFL History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h

The New York Giants will take on the Seattle Seahawks tonight on Monday Night Football, under the lights at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Big Blue is looking to salvage…

Saquon Barkley Giants pic
NFL
BetNow NFL Free Bet: $1000 To Bet On Giants vs Seahawks Monday Night Football
Author image Andy Newton  •  12h

Claim the BetNow NFL free bet of $1000 today that you could use to bet on the Giants vs Seahawks Monday Night Football clash at the MetLife Stadium this evening….

USATSI 21549360 168397130 lowres
NFL
Jazz Sports NFL Week 5 Betting Offer: $2500 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  8h
USATSI 21548335 168397130 lowres
NFL
Sportsbetting.ag Offers $1000 in Free Bets For NFL Week 5
Author image Joe Lyons  •  8h
USATSI 21549544 168397130 lowres
NFL
BetUS NFL Free Bets: $2500 Betting Welcome Offer For Week 5
Author image Joe Lyons  •  8h
Barkley and Thomas Giants pic
NFL
Best NFL Bonuses & Promos – NFL Betting Offers For Giants vs Seahawks
Author image Andy Newton  •  14h
Arrow to top