Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Thursday, April 14th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount turns his attention to Thursday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

There’s some cracking racing action on Thursday April 14th and Andrew has three recommended bets/trades at Ripon (Flat) and Cheltenham. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

RIPON 1.40

Progeny of the sire Siyouni don’t have the greatest record on good to soft or softer going (judged on Proform’s going allowance, as opposed to the official going), winning just 24 of their 305 starts (7.9% strike-rate) for a huge loss of £166.17 to a £1 level stake at SP. In handicaps only, the score is just five from 143 (3.5%) for a loss of £106.00 (expected winners = 13.64). At the time of writing, Bryan Smart’s EMPEROR CARADOC was 9-4 favourite with Spreadex in their fixed odds betting on the strength of his all-the-way soft-ground Redcar win from stall 1 of 15 last backend. However, he was flattered by the draw/pace bias that day and looks way too short in the betting on his seasonal return. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Oppose EMPEROR CARADOC in Ripon 1.40

CHELTENHAM 2.40

BELLATRIXSA looks set to receive an easy lead in this 2m4f handicap hurdle but trainer Venetia Williams has had a torrid time since last month’s Cheltenham festival and the five-year-old seems best on right-handed tracks. Her record when racing in a clockwise direction stands at 11114 (4-5), as opposed to left-handed figures for her current yard of 52822 (0-5). Sell at 7 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Oppose BELLATRIXSA in Cheltenham 2.40

RIPON 2.50

WOTS THE WIFI CODE heads the market at 13-8 with Spreadex for this 1m2f Class 3 handicap but the small field and pace-favouring track leaves him vulnerable. Tony Coyle’s five-year-old is best coming late off a strong pace and it’s no coincidence that his three wins have come in fields of 14, 14 and 11 runners. He won well at Doncaster on last month’s return to action but that the long straight at the South Yorkshire venue massively favours patient tactics and his previous wins were followed by defeats – second at even-money and eighth of 19 (11-1). His record in fields of ten or fewer runners reads 563227325 (0-9), suggesting a sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market could pay dividends. Fixed odds punters might prefer to side with pace angle FAIRMAC.

Recommendation: Oppose WOTS THE WIFI CODE in Ripon 2.50

