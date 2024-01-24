Industry insider Dean Jones has claimed Newcastle United will part ways with veteran defender Kieran Trippier in the summer window if not this month.

Bayern Munich Keen On Signing Kieran Trippier

Trippier, who has been one of the highest assist-providers (7) in the Premier League this season, has been heavily linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. As per Geordie Boot Boys, Bayern have tabled at least offers for Trippier since the start of the winter transfer window but have yet to get the green light from Eddie Howe’s side.

The Magpies reportedly turned down a loan offer and two permanent ones for the former Atletico Madrid man, possibly due to Bayern’s poor valuation. According to reports, the German champions could return with an improved offer in the coming days to secure the right-back’s services in the winter window itself.

Trippier Will Not Be At Newcastle United Beyond This Summer, Claims Dean Jones

Trippier, 33, just has 18 months left on his contract and Jones believes he will leave St. James’ Park at least a year before it expires. On the Ranks FC podcast, Jones said:

“Kieran Trippier, this has come out of the blue really. Bayern Munich made an initial loan approach for Trippier last week. As it stands at the moment, he’s expected to stay as far as most reporters around the Newcastle area are concerned, that’s clearly what they’re being briefed and told.

“But, I think it is important to note that Trippier’s head was turned, there’s no doubt about it. As we’re recording this, Bayern are weighing up the potential of going back in with another offer for Trippier and that would be a permanent offer rather than a loan as I understand it.”

He added:

“This will be his last season at Newcastle, so where does he end up next? Even if it’s not Bayern Munich, he’ll end up moving on.

“I just feel like, Newcastle feels like an open shop. Clubs are looking at them wondering who they can go and get in the final week of the transfer market. So, this is even about just Kieran Trippier anymore.”

Trippier has been with the Magpies since switching from Atletico Madrid in January 2022. He has since played 81 games for the Toons in all competitions, scoring thrice and providing 18 assists.