Newcastle United are expected to sign the Bayer Leverkusen defender Mitchel Bakker this month.

The Telegraph have reported that a deal has been agreed in principle and Newcastle are set to discuss personal terms with the player now.

The 21-year-old recently signed for the German club from Paris Saint-Germain and he has done an impressive job in the Bundesliga so far.

Bakker has made 13 appearances in the league for Leverkusen and it will be interesting to see if he can hold down a regular starting berth at Newcastle.

The Magpies signed a quality right back in Kieran Trippier at the start of the window and Bakker will only improve them further at the back. Newcastle must look to bring in a quality centre back as well before the window closes.

The defence has been an area of major concern for the Magpies. They have shipped out 43 goals already this season and they cannot hope to beat relegation on current form.

Eddie Howe’s men will have to tighten up at the back and these defensive signings could prove to be defining for them.

Bakker has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League defender but it remains to be seen whether the 21-year-old can adapt to English football quickly. He will be expected to be an upgrade on the likes of Jamal Lewis and Paul Dummett.

The fans will be hoping for immediate impact from the Bundesliga defender.

The defender is highly rated around Europe and he could prove to be a quality addition in the long run.

Former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has publicly praised the defender in the past for his focus and reliability. The player will be determined to succeed in England now.

