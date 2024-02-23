The Washington Wizards aren’t the worst team in the NBA, but they’re getting close. Coming out of the All-Star break, they are just one game better than the Detroit Pistons, who have the fewest wins in the league, and their players have some of the worst individual numbers on the statistical boards.

NBA: Jordan Poole Benched By Wizards For Thursday’s Game

Jordan Poole will come off the bench tonight when the Wizards take on the Nuggets in Denver, per interim coach Brian Keefe. pic.twitter.com/exE14fIV9b — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 23, 2024

Newcomer Jordan Poole has had a particularly poor season, and things have seemed to finally hit rock bottom. Ahead of Thursday’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets, the Wizards announced their starting lineup, and Poole’s name was nowhere to be found.

For this first time during the 2023-24 NBA season, Poole will come off of the bench.

The Wizards certainly need a shake-up, and benching Poole is a start. He has been, numbers-wise, one of the worst players in the entire league this season, with his plus/minus number coming in ranked 525th out of 540 players NBA-wide. He is averaging nearly 5 full points fewer than he did in Golden State last year, and his shooting numbers are the worst he’s seen since his rookie season.

It is quite the disappointing turn of events for Poole. Once thought to be the one that would take the torch from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson with the Warriors, in-house drama and poor playoff performances caused him to be jettisoned to Washington, where at least he would be the focal point of the offense and out of the shadow of two of the greatest shooters of all-time.

Poole’s Huge Contract Now Looks Even Worse

“A lot of teams are calling the Jordan Poole contract one of the worst deals in the NBA right now.” – @BobbyMarks42 (Via @957thegame ) pic.twitter.com/H5YqsNiCYC — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 22, 2024

But things haven’t gone nearly according to plan, and the benching of Jordan Poole could be a necessity in trying to claw out a few wins down the home stretch.

No more than 24 hours prior to his benching, NBA insider Bobby Marks commented on Poole’s contract, saying that it was one of the worst in the league. Poole is in the first year of a four-year extension that he signed with Golden State, one that will pay him $27.4 million this season and $29.6 million in 2024.

The Wizards are listed as a whopping 15.5 point underdogs for Thursday night’s contest against the Nuggets. Kyle Kuzma is considered day-to-day with an illness.