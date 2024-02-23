NBA

NBA: Jordan Poole Has Been Benched By The Washington Wizards

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
28e6655b3a327a651040f654eabccdd4 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
28e6655b3a327a651040f654eabccdd4 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter

The Washington Wizards aren’t the worst team in the NBA, but they’re getting close. Coming out of the All-Star break, they are just one game better than the Detroit Pistons, who have the fewest wins in the league, and their players have some of the worst individual numbers on the statistical boards.

NBA: Jordan Poole Benched By Wizards For Thursday’s Game

Newcomer Jordan Poole has had a particularly poor season, and things have seemed to finally hit rock bottom. Ahead of Thursday’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets, the Wizards announced their starting lineup, and Poole’s name was nowhere to be found.

For this first time during the 2023-24 NBA season, Poole will come off of the bench.

The Wizards certainly need a shake-up, and benching Poole is a start. He has been, numbers-wise, one of the worst players in the entire league this season, with his plus/minus number coming in ranked 525th out of 540 players NBA-wide. He is averaging nearly 5 full points fewer than he did in Golden State last year, and his shooting numbers are the worst he’s seen since his rookie season.

It is quite the disappointing turn of events for Poole. Once thought to be the one that would take the torch from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson with the Warriors, in-house drama and poor playoff performances caused him to be jettisoned to Washington, where at least he would be the focal point of the offense and out of the shadow of two of the greatest shooters of all-time.

Poole’s Huge Contract Now Looks Even Worse

But things haven’t gone nearly according to plan, and the benching of Jordan Poole could be a necessity in trying to claw out a few wins down the home stretch.

No more than 24 hours prior to his benching, NBA insider Bobby Marks commented on Poole’s contract, saying that it was one of the worst in the league. Poole is in the first year of a four-year extension that he signed with Golden State, one that will pay him $27.4 million this season and $29.6 million in 2024.

The Wizards are listed as a whopping 15.5 point underdogs for Thursday night’s contest against the Nuggets. Kyle Kuzma is considered day-to-day with an illness.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
28e6655b3a327a651040f654eabccdd4 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NBA

LATEST NBA: Jordan Poole Has Been Benched By The Washington Wizards

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
68cf5d30 bc06 11ee ba75 a18fc705faf9
NBA
NBA: Warriors Are Now 26 Times More Valuable Than When They Drafted Stephen Curry
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 22 2024

The Golden State Warriors weren’t exactly an illustrious franchise back in 2009. In a Forbes article written at the time, the team was ranked as the 18th most valuable in…

Kyle Lowry pic
NBA
Kyle Lowry is ready to be a mentor to Tyrese Maxey and help him grow with the 76ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024

At the 2023-24 trade deadline, the Miami Heat sent Kyle Lowry to the Hornets. The 37-year-old did not play a single game for Charlotte and received a contract buyout. That…

16888381744893
NBA
Insider Says Jordan Poole’s Contract Is “One Of The Worst In The NBA”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 22 2024
Chris Paul Warriors pic
NBA
Golden State’s Chris Paul (hand) is ‘close’ to making his return for the Warriors
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
LeBron James Lakers pic
NBA
Lakers’ LeBron James (ankle) is out Thursday vs. the Golden State Warriors
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
Otto Porter Jr. pic
NBA
Otto Porter Jr. could be a buyout candidate for the Utah Jazz, allowing him to sign elsewhere
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
Arrow to top