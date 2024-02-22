NBA

Insider Says Jordan Poole’s Contract Is “One Of The Worst In The NBA”

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
16888381744893
16888381744893

Jordan Poole was on a fast track to be the successor for Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. He was the young, up-and-coming NBA star on the Golden State Warriors who improved his scoring output from 8.8 points per game in his rookie season to 18.5 in his third, and it looked as though the future was bright.

Is Jordan Poole’s Contract The Worst In The NBA?

The Warriors thought so, too. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, they rewarded Poole, handing him a 4-year extension worth $128 million, locking in the “Third Splash Brother” for the foreseeable future.

The contract wasn’t set to kick in until the NBA 2023-24 season, though, and the Warriors never actually had to pay Poole a dime of it. After a tumultuous season last year that included the training camp punch from Draymond Green that severed the relationships with many players, Poole was traded. The team came up well short during their playoff push, and Poole’s lack of production played a role in the team losing to the Lakers in the Western Conference Semi Finals.

He became something of a scapegoat. The Warriors had to make a move, opting to keep the veteran Green and part ways with Poole, shipping him off to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul.

Paul has played in just 32 of Golden State’s 53 games thus far while dealing with injury, and he has still been more of a productive piece this season than Poole.

Warriors Have Been Mediocre, Poole Has Been Downright Bad

Poole’s numbers have taken a serious dive while playing for the Wizards. He is down from 20.4 points per game to 15.6, and is shooting 40% total from the field and just over 30% from distance, both easily the worst marks since his rookie year. His plus/minus is 6.8, meaning that opposing teams outscore Washington by nearly 7 points when Poole is on the court this year, which ranks him 525th out of 540 players.

According to NBA insider Bobby Marks during his interview with 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area, Poole’s contract is considered to be a serious mistake:

A lot of teams are calling the Jordan Poole contract one of the worst deals in the NBA right now. [The Warriors] caught a break, there.

While the Warriors certainly aren’t at the top of the league anymore, they still have championship aspirations as they feel that their window is not quite closed. They will enter the second half of the 2023-24 season hovering around the .500 mark, and could have a tough time getting into the top-6 and out of a potential Play-In situation.

As for the Poole and the Wizards, they are hovering around being the worst team in the NBA, just one game better than the San Antonio Spurs with a record of 9-45.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Kyle Lowry pic
NBA

LATEST Kyle Lowry is ready to be a mentor to Tyrese Maxey and help him grow with the 76ers

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
Chris Paul Warriors pic
NBA
Golden State’s Chris Paul (hand) is ‘close’ to making his return for the Warriors
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024

Through 53 games in 2023-24, the Golden State Warriors are 27-26. That is 10th in the Western Conference. If the season ended today, they would be in the play-in tournament….

LeBron James Lakers pic
NBA
Lakers’ LeBron James (ankle) is out Thursday vs. the Golden State Warriors
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024

At 30-26, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to have a strong second half of the 2023-24 season. Currently, the Lakers are 9th in the Western Conference. Nine and a…

Otto Porter Jr. pic
NBA
Otto Porter Jr. could be a buyout candidate for the Utah Jazz, allowing him to sign elsewhere
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
Mike Budenholzer Bucks pic
NBA
Mike Budenholzer is reportedly at the top of Brooklyn’s list in their head coaching search
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 21 2024
O.G. Anunoby Knicks pic
NBA
Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby (elbow) is optimistic about returning before the start of the postseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 21 2024
Jayson Tatum Celtics pic
NBA
Boston’s Jayson Tatum is eager to add a championship to his resume to silence the critics
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 21 2024
Arrow to top