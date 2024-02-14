Wizards Could Overtake Pistons As The Worst Team In The NBA

The Detroit Pistons have been enduring a rough 2023-24 NBA season thus far. They have been at the bottom of the standings for essentially the entire year, and still find themselves with the league’s worst record as we head into the All-Star break.

Pistons May Not Be Worst Team In NBA For Long

2 game winning streak for the Detroit Pistons 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ft0w1H3JwX — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 9, 2024

But as we head into the home stretch of the season, there is another team that could finish with even fewer wins on the year if the last couple of months plays out in Detroit’s favor.

Things started off well enough for the Pistons, as they won two of their first three games on the schedule. But they completely fell apart, losing an NBA record 28 games in a row immediately following, failing to win a single game between Halloween and Christmas. They became a laughingstock of the league, and were in danger of finishing with one of the worst records in NBA history.

Things haven’t gotten a whole lot better, as they are still at the bottom of the standings for the entire league. They’ve been able to win a handful of games over the last three weeks, though, to pull their win total to within a couple of games of the double-digit mark, and might be losing their distinction as the worst team in the NBA if they are able to notch a few more victories.

Wizards Have Been Nearly As Bad

Jordan Poole in February: 8.8 PPG

34.7 TS%

26.4 FG%

19.5 3P% 0-6. https://t.co/1sor6g6X16 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 13, 2024

The Washington Wizards have been nearly as poor all season long. They haven’t endured a losing streak of 28 games like the Pistons have, but they have had five separate losing streaks of 6 or more games, including the 7-game losing streak that they are currently enduring.

Things probably won’t change much on the night before the All-Star break, as both teams are listed as 12+ point underdogs for their games on Wednesday night. The Pistons don’t exactly have an easy schedule coming out of the break, as they will take on some Eastern Conference contenders over the first couple of weeks.

But there are no easy wins for a team with an 8-45 record, though anything could happen on any given night. Just within the last couple of weeks, the Pistons have enjoyed wins over the Thunder and Kings, who are both within the top-5 in the Western Conference.