NBA

Wizards Could Overtake Pistons As The Worst Team In The NBA

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 17194915980
rsz 17194915980

The Detroit Pistons have been enduring a rough 2023-24 NBA season thus far. They have been at the bottom of the standings for essentially the entire year, and still find themselves with the league’s worst record as we head into the All-Star break.

Pistons May Not Be Worst Team In NBA For Long

But as we head into the home stretch of the season, there is another team that could finish with even fewer wins on the year if the last couple of months plays out in Detroit’s favor.

Things started off well enough for the Pistons, as they won two of their first three games on the schedule. But they completely fell apart, losing an NBA record 28 games in a row immediately following, failing to win a single game between Halloween and Christmas. They became a laughingstock of the league, and were in danger of finishing with one of the worst records in NBA history.

Things haven’t gotten a whole lot better, as they are still at the bottom of the standings for the entire league. They’ve been able to win a handful of games over the last three weeks, though, to pull their win total to within a couple of games of the double-digit mark, and might be losing their distinction as the worst team in the NBA if they are able to notch a few more victories.

Wizards Have Been Nearly As Bad

The Washington Wizards have been nearly as poor all season long. They haven’t endured a losing streak of 28 games like the Pistons have, but they have had five separate losing streaks of 6 or more games, including the 7-game losing streak that they are currently enduring.

Things probably won’t change much on the night before the All-Star break, as both teams are listed as 12+ point underdogs for their games on Wednesday night. The Pistons don’t exactly have an easy schedule coming out of the break, as they will take on some Eastern Conference contenders over the first couple of weeks.

But there are no easy wins for a team with an 8-45 record, though anything could happen on any given night. Just within the last couple of weeks, the Pistons have enjoyed wins over the Thunder and Kings, who are both within the top-5 in the Western Conference.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Domantas Sabonis Kings pic
NBA

LATEST Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis has the chance to make NBA history this season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 14 2024
rsz 17194915980
NBA
Wizards Could Overtake Pistons As The Worst Team In The NBA
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 14 2024

The Detroit Pistons have been enduring a rough 2023-24 NBA season thus far. They have been at the bottom of the standings for essentially the entire year, and still find…

P.J. Tucker Clippers pic
NBA
P.J. Tucker will rejoin the Clippers after the all-star break to ‘reset’ his mindset amid no playing time
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 14 2024

To start the 2023-24 season, veteran P.J. Tucker was with the 76ers. Philadelphia made a trade early on in the 2024 season with the Clippers and acquired James Harden. Tucker…

Kawhi Leoanrd Clippers pic 1
NBA
Kawhi Leonard could miss the all-star game this Sunday with an adductor injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 14 2024
LeBron James and Steph Curry pic
NBA
Golden State reportedly tried to trade for LeBron James ahead of the trade deadline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 14 2024
Register on BetOnline for Nascar
NBA
NBA: Draymond Green Goes Off On Jusuf Nurkic On Latest Podcast
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 13 2024
rsz i6
NBA
NBA Players Make Their Picks For 3-Point Contest Between Curry & Ionescu
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 13 2024
Arrow to top