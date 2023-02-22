NBA

NBA Draft Expert Expects Bronny James As 2024 Top-10 Pick

Owen Jones
Bronny
Bronny

Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is being projected as a top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Mock Draft by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

 

The younger James is currently a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in California. His team is one of the top high school basketball programs in the country. He is projected to go number 10 overall to the Orlando Magic.https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/08/1358615239.jpg?w=1000&h=600&crop=1

Bronny is attracting attention from college basketball programs and NBA scouts. He has shown impressive skills on both ends of the court. He has a strong outside shot and the ability to attack the basket and finish at the rim.

Bronny is projected to be a top prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft. His combination of skill, athleticism, and basketball IQ make him a tantalizing prospect for NBA teams. Also his famous last name is sure to add to the hype surrounding his potential draft selection.

While there is still a long way to go before the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny’s success and potential make him a player to watch in the coming years. Whether he ultimately lives up to his lofty projections remains to be seen, but there is no denying that he has the talent and potential to become a star in the NBA.

It will be interesting to see where he plays basketball next, whether that be at a college or the G-league. Bronny has yet to commit to anywhere at this time.

https://www.cleveland19.com/resizer/60EHJ6T90h_LnT9FPm6xV6DLJKc=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/EWAVBIWCARBQTBSHNMGGCFRIFQ.jpg

Either way, LeBron did say, however, that he would like to play on the same team as his son before his career comes to a close. Teams will be eager to draft Bronny knowing his dad will come along with him. NBA sports-books will, no doubt, have the favorites of the teams hopefully looking to land Bronny James.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

