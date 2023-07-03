Joey Chestnut has been competing in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest since 2005 and has won 15 of the last 16 competitions since 2007. Find out how Joey Chestnut performed in all 18 of his appearances at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest dating back to his debut in 2005.

Joey Chestnut made a name for himself as the world’s top competitive eater by breaking the world record and dethroning five-time champion Takeru Kobayashi in the 2007 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Since then, Chestnut has ascended to the top of the sport by setting the bar higher and higher every year. For other competitive eaters, his dominance can only be characterized as legendary.

After bursting onto the scene in 2007, Chestnut has since broken his own world record seven times and owns the top-10 total in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest history.

In 2023, Chestnut will enter Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest as the overwhelming favorite at -2500 odds. That gives him an implied 96.15 percent chance of winning the hot dog contest on July 4.

Joey Chestnut’s History At Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Chestnut is set to participate in the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, marking his 19th career appearance in the event. He made his debut in 2005, securing third place with 32 hot dogs and buns, behind Takeri Kobayashi and Sonya Thomas.

The following year, Chestnut increased his count to 52, giving Kobayashi all he could handle by leading for most of the competition before ultimately losing.

In 2007, he came back even stronger, achieving his first victory and breaking the world record with 66 hot dogs and buns, effectively ending Kobayashi’s six-year run as the world’s top competitive eater.

Chestnut would go on to win eight consecutive contests before falling to Matt Stonie, who bested the defending champ by eating 62 hot dogs, a personal best mark.

The next year, Chestnut returned to the top of the sport with 70 hot dogs and buns eaten in 2016, setting a new world record. He went on to set world records again in each of the next two competitions with 72 hot dogs and buns in 2017 and 74 hot dogs and buns in 2018.

During his hot dog eating contest career, Chestnut has broken the world record eight times, with five of those performances coming in the last seven contests. His most recent record-breaking win came in 2021 when he devoured 76 hot dogs and buns to break his previous record set the year before (75).

Remarkably, Chestnut holds the top 10 highest totals ever recorded in the history of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

For a detailed overview of Chestnut’s performances throughout the years, including the number of hot dogs consumed and his finish in the contest, check out the chart below.

Year Hot Dogs Place 2022 63 1st 2021 76* 1st 2020 75* 1st 2019 71 1st 2018 74* 1st 2017 72* 1st 2016 70* 1st 2015 60 2nd 2014 61 1st 2013 69* 1st 2012 68 1st 2011 62 1st 2010 54 1st 2009 68* 1st 2008 59 1st 2007 66* 1st 2006 52 2nd 2005 32 3rd

*denotes new World Record

