Editorial

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest History: Joey Chestnut Records & Results By Year

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
3 min read
Joey Chestnut Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest Records Results
Joey Chestnut Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest Records Results

Joey Chestnut has been competing in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest since 2005 and has won 15 of the last 16 competitions since 2007. Find out how Joey Chestnut performed in all 18 of his appearances at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest dating back to his debut in 2005.

Joey Chestnut made a name for himself as the world’s top competitive eater by breaking the world record and dethroning five-time champion Takeru Kobayashi in the 2007 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Since then, Chestnut has ascended to the top of the sport by setting the bar higher and higher every year. For other competitive eaters, his dominance can only be characterized as legendary.

After bursting onto the scene in 2007, Chestnut has since broken his own world record seven times and owns the top-10 total in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest history.

In 2023, Chestnut will enter Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest as the overwhelming favorite at -2500 odds. That gives him an implied 96.15 percent chance of winning the hot dog contest on July 4.

Joey Chestnut’s History At Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Chestnut is set to participate in the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, marking his 19th career appearance in the event. He made his debut in 2005, securing third place with 32 hot dogs and buns, behind Takeri Kobayashi and Sonya Thomas.

The following year, Chestnut increased his count to 52, giving Kobayashi all he could handle by leading for most of the competition before ultimately losing.

In 2007, he came back even stronger, achieving his first victory and breaking the world record with 66 hot dogs and buns, effectively ending Kobayashi’s six-year run as the world’s top competitive eater.

Chestnut would go on to win eight consecutive contests before falling to Matt Stonie, who bested the defending champ by eating 62 hot dogs, a personal best mark.

The next year, Chestnut returned to the top of the sport with 70 hot dogs and buns eaten in 2016, setting a new world record. He went on to set world records again in each of the next two competitions with 72 hot dogs and buns in 2017 and 74 hot dogs and buns in 2018.

During his hot dog eating contest career, Chestnut has broken the world record eight times, with five of those performances coming in the last seven contests. His most recent record-breaking win came in 2021 when he devoured 76 hot dogs and buns to break his previous record set the year before (75).

Remarkably, Chestnut holds the top 10 highest totals ever recorded in the history of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

For a detailed overview of Chestnut’s performances throughout the years, including the number of hot dogs consumed and his finish in the contest, check out the chart below.

Year Hot Dogs Place
2022 63 1st
2021 76* 1st
2020 75* 1st
2019 71 1st
2018 74* 1st
2017 72* 1st
2016 70* 1st
2015 60 2nd
2014 61 1st
2013 69* 1st
2012 68 1st
2011 62 1st
2010 54 1st
2009 68* 1st
2008 59 1st
2007 66* 1st
2006 52 2nd
2005 32 3rd

*denotes new World Record

Betting Guides You May Like

Author image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
Author Image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting
Editorial

LATEST How To Bet On Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest In Hawaii | HI Sports Betting Sites

Author image Cai Parry  •  9h
GettyImages 1279683824 210217 165126
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Oklahoma | OK Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023

With NASCAR set to embark on its inaugural street race this weekend you can enjoy the action all the more when you use our recommended Oklahoma sports betting sites. We…

GettyImages 1279683824 210217 165126
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Nebraska | NE Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023

With NASCAR set to embark on its inaugural street race this weekend you can enjoy the action all the more when you use our recommended Nebraska sports betting sites. We…

NASCAR Sports Betting
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Minnesota | MN Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023
NASCAR Sports Betting
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Maine | ME Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023
NASCAR Sports Betting
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Idaho | ID Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023
NASCAR Sports Betting
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Hawaii | HI Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023
Arrow to top