We were treated to some scintillating attacking play in the 2023-24 season. From evergreen Cristiano Ronaldo to up-and-coming superstar Jude Bellingham, the finest goalscorers on the planet kept us on the edge of our seats, taking our breath away with mesmerizing strikes. The more versatile of the lot also showcased their ability to create goalscoring opportunities, provided game-turning assists.

Before we turn our attention to the 2024 European Championship and the 2024 Copa America, let us pay a brief homage to last season’s most complete attackers. Continue reading to meet five players who recorded the most goals and assists in the recently concluded 2023-24 season.

Stats: Betclic

#5 Kylian Mbappe (PSG): 54 Goal Involvements

Kicking off the list is Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) legend Kylian Mbappe. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner scored 44 times and provided 10 assists for PSG in 48 games across competitions. Scoring 27 times in 29 games, Mbappe finished as the top scorer in Ligue 1, helping PSG cruise to the title. Mbappe also scored eight goals in the UEFA Champions League, capping off the campaign as the competition’s joint-top scorer alongside Harry Kane.

The 25-year-old, who will leave PSG as a free agent on June 30, lifted the Coupe de France in his final game as a Parisien star.

On June 3, Real Madrid announced they had signed Mbappe on a five-year deal. He will link up with Ballon d’Or contenders Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham when pre-season kicks off in July.

#4 Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven): 56 Goal Involvements

Ex-Sevilla and Barcelona center-forward enjoyed the best season of his career in 2023-24. The 33-year-old was in a league of his own in his debut season at PSV Eindhoven. The 33-year-old center-forward played 48 games for the club in all competitions, netting 38 times and claiming 18 assists.

De Jong finished as the top scorer in the 2023-24 Eredivisie season, bagging 29 goals in 34 matches. He also chipped in with an impressive 15 assists. The Dutchman’s goal contributions went a long way in propelling PSV Eindhoven to the title.

#3 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich): 56 Goal Involvements

After spending a decade with Tottenham Hotspur’s senior team, Harry Kane switched to Bayern Munich before the start of the 2023-24 season. The Englishman enjoyed his best-ever campaign in Germany, scoring 44 times and providing 12 assists in 45 games in all competitions.

His 36 Bundesliga goals allowed him to snatch the European Golden Shoe, but they were not enough to push Bayern to the league title. The Bavarians also fell flat in the DFB Pokal and the UEFA Champions League, enduring their first trophyless season in over a decade.

#2 Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP): 57 Goal Involvements

From a top prospect to one of the most sought-after attackers in the world, Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres has come a long way. The 26-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the 2023-24 season, scoring a staggering 43 times and claiming 14 assists in 50 matches in all competitions.

Gyokeres scored 29 times in 33 games in Liga Portugal, finishing as the division’s top scorer and propelling Sporting CP to the title.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr): 61 Goal Involvements

Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, has once again proved that age is indeed just a number for him. Over the course of the 2023-24 campaign, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner bagged an astonishing 48 goals in all competitions. He also chipped in with 13 assists.

Unfortunately, his heroics could not ensure silverware for Al-Nassr. They finished second in the Saudi Pro League rankings — 14 points behind winners Al-Hilal. They also lost the King Cup of Champions to Al-Hilal, suffering a heart-wrenching 5-4 defeat on penalties.