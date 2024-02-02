Soccer

5 Most Expensive Transfers Of The 2023-24 Winter Transfer Window: Barcelona Teenager Vitor Roque Seals Top Spot

Sushan Chakraborty
The 2023-24 winter transfer window slammed shut for the top five European leagues on February 1. Many transfer rumors brewed during the winter window, but only a handful of them panned out. Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea were heavily linked with a new striker, but the English clubs refrained from doing business. Many expected Real Madrid to tie Kylian Mbappe to a pre-agreement, which also did not work out. Al-Ittihad superstar Karim Benzema was linked with a shock return to Europe, merely six months after he left Spain for Saudi Arabia. The Frenchman came out to shoot the rumors down, calling them fake.

All in all, it was a disappointing winter transfer window for fans, with not even a single transfer exceeding the €50 million mark. However, we are sticklers for traditions, which is why we cannot help but take a look at the most expensive transfers of this window. Now, without further ado, let’s check out the top five switches of the session!

#5 Renan Lodi (Marseille To Al-Hilal): €23 million ($25.01 million)

Renan Lodi Has Moved To Al-Hilal From Marseille
Renan Lodi Won La Liga With Barcelona’s Rivals Atletico Madrid

Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi has become the latest star to trade the competitiveness of European soccer for the luxuries of Saudi Arabia. The 25-year-old has joined Al-Hillal from Marseille in a €23 million ($25.01 million) deal, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi Pro League leaders.

Lodi, who won the 2020-21 La Liga title with Atletico Madrid, has yet to play a competitive match for Al-Hilal. Before moving to the desert, he represented Marseille in 23 games across competitions, claiming an assist.

#4 Eljif Elmas (Napoli To RB Leipzig): €24 million ($26.1 million)

Eljif Elmas Has Been One Of The Biggest Transfers Of The January Transfer Window
Eljif Elmas Scored Twice Before Joining RB Leipzig

Gifted attacking midfielder Eljif Elmas switched from Serie A side Napoli to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig for a €24 million ($26.1 million) fee in the 2023-24 winter transfer window, emerging as the fourth most valuable switch of the session. Elmas has agreed to stay with Leipzig until June 2028.

Elmas, who has played 56 matches for North Macedonia, is searching for his first goal or assist after playing three Bundesliga games for Leipzig. In the first half of the season, the 24-year-old scored twice in 11 Serie A appearances.

#3 Radu Dragusin (Genoa To Tottenham Hotspur): €25 million ($27.19 million)

Radu Dragusin Has Been The Most Valuable Premier League Transfer In January
Radu Dragusin Was Also Courted By Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur were both on Radu Dragusin’s tail in January, but it was the Premier League giants who had the last laugh. Ange Postecoglou’s side paid a sizable €25 million ($27.19 million) fee to get the highly rated center-back from Genoa on their books. The 21-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the club, with it not expiring until June 2030.

The Romania international played 22 games for the Serie A outfit in the 2023-24 season before switching over to north London, scoring twice. At Tottenham, he has played just seven minutes across two Premier League matches so far, but it should not be long before he secures his first start.

#2 Sacha Boey (Galatasaray To Bayern Munich): €30 million ($32.63 million)

Sacha Boey Has Joined Bayern Munich From Galatasaray
Sacha Boey Has Not Yet Made His Debut For Bayern

Bayern Munich‘s hunt for a right-back ended with Sacha Boey at the end of January. The Bavarians paid Galatasaray a handsome €30 million ($32.63 million) to secure the 23-year-old’s services. Boey has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the German champions.

The France U21 international enjoyed a decent first half of the season at Galatasaray. Playing 31 matches in all competitions, Boey scored twice for the Turkish club.

#1 Vitor Roque (Athletico-PR To Barcelona): €40 million ($43.51 million)

Barcelona Ace Vitor Roque Was The Biggest Transfer Of The 2023-24 January Transfer Window
Vitor Roque Has Scored One Goal For Barcelona

Cash-strapped Barcelona pulled off the biggest transfer of the 2023-24 winter transfer window, signing 18-year-old Vitor Roque from Athletico-PR for a cool €40 million ($43.51 million) fee. The Brazilian center-forward has signed a seven-and-a-half-year deal with the Blaugrana (June 2031).

Roque has played six games for Barcelona in all competitions thus far but is still waiting for his first start. His only goal for the Catalans came in a 1-0 win over 10-man Osasuna on Wednesday (January 31).

Arrow to top