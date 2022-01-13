Morocco have every chance of topping the group if they are able to tame Comoros on Friday afternoon.

Morocco vs Comoros live stream

If you’re looking to watch the African Cup of Nations clash between Morocco vs Comoros, then bet365 have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Morocco vs Comoros live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded, or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Join bet365 and watch Morocco vs Comoros

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Morocco vs Comoros preview

True to their nickname, the Moroccans should be aiming to take care of Comoros. While the Coelacanths were decent in their 1-0 defeat to Gabon, their second ever game in the competition is not going to be an easy one.

We expect Vahid Halilhodzic’s men to put in a professional display and secure passage to the next round of a competition they should be aiming to win.

When does Morocco vs Comoros kick off?

Morocco vs Comoros kicks off at 17:00 GMT at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Join bet365 and watch Morocco vs Comoros

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Find out the best football betting sites

Morocco vs Comoros team news

Morocco team news

Aymen Barkok and Ayoub El-Kaabi are out due to COVID. Youssef En-Nesyri has a knee problem so might sit this one out.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Tissoudali; Mmaee; Boufal, Amallah, Tissoudali, Munir; Aboukhlal

Comoros team news

Kassim M’Dahoma is a major doubt after being injured against Gabon.

Comoros possible starting lineup:

Ahamada; Abdallah, Abdou, Zahary, Bakari; Youssouf, Mohamed, Abdullah, Selemani; M’Changama, Ben

Join bet365 and watch Morocco vs Comoros