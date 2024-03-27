On Tuesday night, the Bucks were on the road to face the Lakers. The game went into double OT and Milwaukee lost 128-124. After that loss, the team is 46-26 this season with 10 games left to play. Against the Lakers, backup PG Patrick Beverley was ruled out with a wrist injury.

It was his first game missed for the Bucks this season and it won’t be his last. Today, Beverley himself broke the news that the veteran PG needs wrist surgery. Doctors told him that he would be out 3-4 months to recover from the injury. His season is now effectively over and he will not be available for the postseason.

Patrick Beverley will miss the rest of the 2023-24 season with a wrist injury for Milwaukee

Pat Bev’s wrist injury might be a little more serious than we thought… New Episode out Now pic.twitter.com/3ViICEnXtn — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) March 27, 2024



Since the start of last season, Patrick Beverley has played with four different teams. To start 2022-23, he was with the Los Angeles Lakers. They traded the veteran PG at the deadline and Beverley signed with the Bulls after a contract buyout with the Magic. The 35-year-old got to play the second half of the season with his hometown team. That following offseason, Beverley signed a one-year, $3.19 million contract with the 76ers.

The three-time All-Defensive selection played in 47 games for the Sixers and made five starts. Philadelphia’s GM Daryl Morey then traded Patrick Beverley at the deadline to the Milwaukee Bucks. Before missing Tuesday’s game, Beverley had played in all 19 games since joining the Bucks. With Milwaukee, Beverley is averaging (5.1) points, (2.9) rebounds, and (2.2) assists per game. While his numbers don’t jump off the page, Beverley gives a relentless effort each time he steps on the court.

Say it ain’t so….. pic.twitter.com/u9XTjDQNcN — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) March 27, 2024



Milwaukee will miss his production off the bench as the veteran PG needs wrist surgery. Beverley was a reliable player that head coach Doc Rivers could rely on and trust. Now, the Bucks are left without a true PG to bring off the bench. Backup A.J. Green could see increased playing time as the 2023-24 regular season is ending soon.