Liverpool legend Michael Owen has said Real Madrid were right to add Kylian Mbappe to their roster despite Jude Bellingham’s magnificent goalscoring form. The former center-forward believes the Frenchman has only made Los Blancos better, and he backed them to defend their UEFA Champions League crown this season.

Real Madrid splurged a handsome €103 million ($112 million) fee to sign Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The midfielder got to play as a false nine in the first half of the season and chipped in with remarkable performances. His output dipped in the second half of the season but he still finished with an impressive 19 goals and six assists in 28 La Liga games, helping the All-Whites to the title and winning the Player of the Season award. Bellingham was also prolific in the Champions League, scoring four goals and providing five assists as Madrid conquered Europe for a record-extending 15th time.

Michael Owen Understands Why Real Madrid Signed Kylian Mbappe

Despite Bellingham’s jaw-dropping performances, Real Madrid added Mbappe to their ranks this summer, hoping to take their attack to a new level. And Owen believes it made perfect sense for them to go after one of the best in the business.

“In certain situations, you can have too much talent to juggle, but Real Madrid aren’t in that position,” he told Prime Casino (via Liverpool.com).

“It was obvious when Karim Benzema left that they didn’t have a center forward and now they’ve gone and got the best in the world in the form of Kylian Mbappe. I think with Mbappe, it makes perfect sense to sign him.”

Owen added:

“Jude Bellingham did a really good job in the first half of the season, being that false number nine and working with the other forward players.

“In the second half of the season, even though they went on to win the Champions League, Bellingham’s form tailed off a little bit when playing a bit deeper. I think most people in the game would say, wow, if they had a center forward then that would be an even more incredible team.”

Lastly, Owen said it would be an underachievement if Real Madrid failed to win the Champions League this season.

He added:

“If Real Madrid don’t go and win the Champions League, people will be screaming from the rooftops, but I personally just think that will be happening.”

Mbappe has yet to reach the peak of his powers for Real Madrid, but he has not been a slouch either. So far he has played nine matches for the club in all competitions, scoring seven goals and claiming an assist.