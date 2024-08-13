Soccer

“Endrick knows nothing about football” – Ex-Brazil International Slams Real Madrid Youngster For Picking Jude Bellingham Over Neymar

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Brazil international Jose Ferreira Neto has criticized Real Madrid newcomer Endrick for picking his club teammate Jude Bellingham over compatriot Neymar. Neto claimed Endrick knew “nothing” about soccer and called him “just a simple player.”

Endrick Has Been Mocked For Interview Answers

Endrick, who has already scored thrice in 10 international matches for Brazil, has moved to Real Madrid this summer. Despite being only 18, Endrick has proven he has enough quality to hold his own against vastly experienced players.

Unfortunately, unlike on the pitch, Endrick could not work his magic in one of his recent interviews with Delantero09. When asked to name the better player between Bellingham and Neymar, Endrick sided with the England international. His response caused a lot of stir on social media, with senior Brazilian stars Thiago Silva and Raphinha reacting to his interview with laughing emojis.

Endrick also named Manchester United icon Sir Bobby Charlton as one of his childhood icons, which landed him in the crosshairs of internet trolls.

Neto Slams Real Madrid Forward Endrick

Former Santos man Neto has criticized Endrick for his answers in the interview, claiming he did not even know who Charlton was. On a show named Os Donos da Bola, Neto said (via GOAL):

Endrick knows nothing about football. How can he compare Bellingham to Neymar? And I must say, I’m not a fan of Neymar, but my kids adore him. Who has been the better player, Bellingham or Neymar? It’s ridiculous. Neymar is far superior.

Then he tries to be funny, bringing up Bobby Charlton. You probably don’t even know who Bobby Charlton is; you think it’s a brand of cigarettes. Trying to be popular? He’s just a simple player.”

We believe that although Neymar has accomplished a lot more than Bellingham, it is not unsurprising for Endrick to pick the midfielder ahead of the forward. Endrick has recently joined Real Madrid and siding with Bellingham, who won the UEFA Champions League and La Liga in his debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu, seems like a safe bet.

Endrick has traveled with Los Blancos for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Atalanta on August 14. It will be interesting to see whether Ancelotti gives the youngster a taste of European soccer this Wednesday.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
