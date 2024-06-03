One of the finest players in the history of soccer, Lionel Messi has helped Major League Soccer (MLS) become one of the hottest destinations for players past their prime. Inter Miami have made him feel at home by bringing three of his former teammates and friends — Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets — to the United States. Now, Miami are reportedly looking to go international and add Messi’s compatriot Angel Di Maria to the roster.

Lionel Messi Could Link Up With Angel Di Maria At Inter Miami

According to a report from ESPN, Inter Miami are looking to strengthen their squad to emerge as the best team in the country, and Di Maria is one of the players they are looking at. The former Real Madrid man is one of the best wingers of the 21st century and played a crucial part in helping Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has a telepathic understanding with his compatriot and former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Messi and should welcome the move with open arms.

Di Maria, 36, spent the last season of his career at Benfica. He played 48 matches for the club in the 2023-24 season, scoring 17 times and providing 15 assists. Despite showing strong form for the Portuguese giants, he did not receive a renewal offer. There have been reports of a return to Argentina when his contract expires on June 30, but ESPN believes he will not be keen to switch to Rosaria Central after receiving violent threats against him and his family.

So, a move to Inter Miami makes sense from Di Maria’s perspective, as he will not only link up with Messi but also have the opportunity to take the Herons to their first-ever MLS Cup.

Gerardo Martino Aware Of Di Maria Links

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino is well aware of the reports linking Di Maria with a move to Florida. However, he is keeping a tight lid on the deal’s progression, suggesting that Di Maria may be too expensive for the MLS Cup aspirants.

He said (via Foot Mercato):

“There is nothing that has been officially received from the sports director regarding Ángel. Here the league has certain economic restrictions, certain limits, and we respect them well within the framework of this rule. But today, I don’t see any type of hiring as feasible, especially for such exceptional players. It is also true that the transfer window here is closed, it only opens in mid-July and we have to see what can be done when that time comes. Inter Miami is open to the transfer market, there are always possibilities to continue improving. We will see when the time comes what possibilities we have.”

Di Maria has played 136 matches for Messi so far in his career. They have combined for 15 goals.