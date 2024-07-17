Soccer

Report: Inter Miami Agree Deal For River Plate Defender David Martinez

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
David Martinez Joins Inter Miami
David Martinez Joins Inter Miami

Major League Soccer (MLS) powerhouse Inter Miami have reportedly agreed to a one-year loan deal for River Plate defender Hector David Martinez. The deal also has a purchase option, which the Herons can trigger at any time during Martinez’s loan spell.

Inter Miami’s Hunt For A Defender Finally Ends

Since center-back Nicolas Freire tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) earlier this year, Inter Miami have been scouring the market in search of a worthy replacement. Former Real Madrid duo Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, who became free agents after running down their contracts at Sevilla and Manchester United, respectively, emerged as potential candidates. Unfortunately, neither move materialized over the last few weeks, extending Inter Miami’s search for a central defender.

According to TyC Sports, the search has finally concluded, with Vice City agreeing a deal with River Plate’s Martinez. Inter Miami have reportedly signed the Paraguay international on a one-year loan deal. But they can make him a permanent resident if they trigger his $3 million purchase option.

The 26-year-old has played 11 international matches for Paraguay, scoring once. However, he has yet to become a starter for River Plate. This season, he has played only five games for River Plate in all competitions, amassing just 182 minutes of game time.

In search of regular minutes, Martinez put in his transfer request, and initially, Mexican outfit Pumas showed the most interest. The deal, however, fell through after initial discussions. Inter Miami reportedly pounced on the opportunity and lapped him up.

Miami To Be Without Talisman Lionel Messi For Indefinite Period

The Herons may have finally found a man to plug their leaky defense, but they have lost their leader and legend, Lionel Messi, almost in the same breath.

The 37-year-old injured his ankle during Argentina’s win over Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final on July 14, and the club have confirmed he will be out for an indefinite period.

In a statement, the club said (via ESPN):

“̌After a medical evaluation, it has been determined that Leo Messi has suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle. 

The captain’s availability will be determined by periodic assessments and the progress of his recovery.”

Encouragingly, however, Inter Miami have shown strong form even without their talisman this season. They are currently in second place in Eastern Conference standings, trailing leaders Cincinnati by a solitary point after 23 rounds.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
England Manager Gareth Southgate
Soccer

LATEST Gary Lineker Rubbishes Claims That He Caused Gareth Southgate To Step Down As England Manager

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 17 2024
Argentina Win Copa America 2024
Soccer
Copa America 2024: 5 Players With Most Goals + Assists
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 17 2024

Lionel Messi’s Argentina met James Rodriguez’s Colombia in the 2024 Copa America final at a sold-out Hard Rock Stadium on July 14. The two teams fought tooth and nail, but…

kylian Mbappe At Real Madrid Presentation
Soccer
Top 5 Highest-Attended Player Unveilings In Soccer History: Real Madrid Ace Kylian Mbappe Joins Elite List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 17 2024

After years of build-up, Kylian Mbappe finally donned the iconic all-white Real Madrid jersey on Tuesday, July 16. Thousands of Madridistas flocked to the recently renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to…

David Martinez Joins Inter Miami
Soccer
Report: Inter Miami Agree Deal For River Plate Defender David Martinez
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 17 2024
Alan Shearer Backs Premier League Boss To Take England Job
Soccer
“I would like the next manager to be an Englishman” – Alan Shearer Backs Premier League Tactician To Take England Job
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 17 2024
leny yoro
Soccer
Manchester United Set To Sign Leny Yoro As Matthijs De Ligt Transfer Looks In Doubt
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 17 2024
Liverpool Man Alexander-Arnold
Soccer
Liverpool Not Changing Trent Alexander-Arnold Transfer Stance Despite Real Madrid Interest
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 17 2024
Arrow to top