Major League Soccer (MLS) powerhouse Inter Miami have reportedly agreed to a one-year loan deal for River Plate defender Hector David Martinez. The deal also has a purchase option, which the Herons can trigger at any time during Martinez’s loan spell.

Inter Miami’s Hunt For A Defender Finally Ends

Since center-back Nicolas Freire tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) earlier this year, Inter Miami have been scouring the market in search of a worthy replacement. Former Real Madrid duo Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, who became free agents after running down their contracts at Sevilla and Manchester United, respectively, emerged as potential candidates. Unfortunately, neither move materialized over the last few weeks, extending Inter Miami’s search for a central defender.

According to TyC Sports, the search has finally concluded, with Vice City agreeing a deal with River Plate’s Martinez. Inter Miami have reportedly signed the Paraguay international on a one-year loan deal. But they can make him a permanent resident if they trigger his $3 million purchase option.

The 26-year-old has played 11 international matches for Paraguay, scoring once. However, he has yet to become a starter for River Plate. This season, he has played only five games for River Plate in all competitions, amassing just 182 minutes of game time.

In search of regular minutes, Martinez put in his transfer request, and initially, Mexican outfit Pumas showed the most interest. The deal, however, fell through after initial discussions. Inter Miami reportedly pounced on the opportunity and lapped him up.

Miami To Be Without Talisman Lionel Messi For Indefinite Period

The Herons may have finally found a man to plug their leaky defense, but they have lost their leader and legend, Lionel Messi, almost in the same breath.

The 37-year-old injured his ankle during Argentina’s win over Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final on July 14, and the club have confirmed he will be out for an indefinite period.

In a statement, the club said (via ESPN):

“̌After a medical evaluation, it has been determined that Leo Messi has suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle.

“The captain’s availability will be determined by periodic assessments and the progress of his recovery.”

Encouragingly, however, Inter Miami have shown strong form even without their talisman this season. They are currently in second place in Eastern Conference standings, trailing leaders Cincinnati by a solitary point after 23 rounds.