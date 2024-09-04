Soccer

“You’re unique, Luis Suarez” – Inter Miami Ace Lionel Messi Pays Emotional Tribute After Uruguayan’s International Retirement

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez Playing For Inter Miami

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has paid a heartfelt tribute to close friend Luis Suarez after he announced his retirement from the Uruguay national team. The Argentina icon called Suarez “unique” and expressed how much he admired him.

Luis Suarez Announces Uruguay Retirement After 17 Years

On Monday, September 2, Suarez announced he had decided to put an end to his international career. The former Barcelona star wrote:

I leave with the peace of mind that I gave everything for the national team until Friday. I have no regrets. There is no better pride in oneself than knowing when the right moment to retire is and luckily I am confident that I am retiring from the national team because I want to take a step aside. 

I am 37 years old and I know that it is very difficult to get to the next World Cup. It comforts me a lot that I can retire and not for my injuries to retire me, or to stop being called up. It is very helpful to want to take that step aside and feel ready. It is difficult because the decision was not easy. But I go with the peace of mind that until the last game, I gave my all, and that the flame did not burn out slowly and that is why I made the decision that it should be now.”

Suarez played 142 games for Uruguay during his illustrious 17-year spell, scoring an all-time high 69 times and providing 39 assists. The country’s record scorer won the Copa America in 2011, emerging as the Player of the Tournament.

Lionel Messi Pays Tribute To ‘Unique’ Luis Suarez

Messi, who shares a telepathic connection with Suarez, uploaded a Story on Instagram to pay tribute to his club teammate and former international rival. He shared a photo of himself and Suarez, clad in their respective international strips, hugging after a match.

Lionel Messi Hugging Luis Suarez

The following caption accompanied the image:

You’re unique, Luis Suarez. On and off the pitch. I love you so much.”

Messi and Suarez locked horns 11 times in the last 17 years. The former came out on top on most occasions, winning seven times, drawing thrice, and losing just once. That sole defeat came on penalties in the quarter-finals of the 2011 Copa America.

