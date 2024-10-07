Inter Miami stars Julian Gressel, Noah Allen, and Oscar Ustari have said Lionel Messi and Co. will go after a special Major League Soccer (MLS) record when they take on New England Revolution on October 20.

Inter Miami Is Enjoying All-Time-Best Run

Messi’s Inter Miami is enjoying a breathtaking season. After winning their first-ever trophy, the Leagues Cup in 2023, the Herons have to opportunity to finish the season with both the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup. Last week, they clinched the Supporters’ Shield by claiming a hard-fought 3-2 win over Columbus away from home. The game saw Messi scoring twice and Suarez adding the third.

After winning the Shield and qualifying for the 2024 MLS Cup as the No. 1 seeds, Messi and his teammates have the opportunity to commemorate their campaign by breaking a massive MLS record. If they can beat New England on October 20, they will finish the regular season with 74 points. It would mark the best-ever haul in MLS history, surpassing New England’s record (73 points) in 2021.

Lionel Messi and Co. Eyeing Special MLS Record

MLSsoccer.com quizzed full-backs Gressel and Allen, and goalkeeper Ustari whether they were looking forward to breaking the record.

Gressel replied:

“I think we’d all be lying if we said it doesn’t matter. Now we have something to play for in front of our home fans. It’s not just a game. We have something to play for that would be a nice way to finish the year off with that record-setting season.”

Allen said:

“We want to get the record, so [we are feeling] very positive, very happy to get the result and keep building on it. We have one more game left and we’re going to go out there to win to get the record.”

And finally, Ustari added:

“Inter Miami aspires to important things. The club is achieving them little by little, so breaking the record is always attractive for us and we are going to do everything possible to make it happen.”

Unsurprisingly, Messi and Suarez have been the two standout performers for Inter Miami this season. Playing 18 games, Messi has scored 17 times and provided 10 assists. The Uruguayan, meanwhile, has scored 18 times and provided seven assists in 26 matches in the American top flight.