Top 5 MLS Players In EA Sports FC 25: Lionel Messi Tops List

The United States’ premier soccer division, Major League Soccer, has enjoyed a lot of attention over the last year. Since Lionel Messi’s switch to Inter Miami, fans have been following MLS with more interest than ever before. Thanks to the deep pockets of competing clubs, a relaxed fixture calendar, and newfound fanfare, MLS has become a desirable destination for European big names.

Buoyed by the Messi hype, MLS clubs in EA Sports FC 25 are expected to enjoy record-breaking popularity this year. Here are the top five, highly-rated players who are likely to draw the most attention:

Special Note: Marco Reus (LA Galaxy) is also rated at 81. However, due to seniority, we have included Lucho Acosta and Sergio Busquets ahead of him.

#5 Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami): 81 OVR

One of the finest defensive midfielders the game has ever seen, Sergio Busquets has shown his class in MLS as well. The 36-year-old played 20 games for Inter Miami in the 2023 season, chipping in with an assist. This season, the Barcelona icon has taken his performances up a notch, bagging a goal and four assists in 34 games across competitions.

Busquets has an Overall rating of 81 in EA Sports FC 25. The midfielder has 37 Pace, 61 Shooting, 77 Passing, 78 Dribbling, 78 Defending, and 73 Physicality.

#4 Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati): 81 OVR

The highest-rated player in FC Cincinnati, Lucho Acosta has an 81 Overall rating in EA Sports FC 25. Acosta, 30, has 79 Pace, 73 Shooting, 76 Passing, 85 Dribbling, 46 Defending, and 56 Physicality in the game.

The gifted attacking midfielder has been at MLS since joining from Atlas in March 2021. He played 44 games for Cincinnati in all competitions last term, scoring 21 times and providing 14 assists.

#3 Luis Suarez (Inter Miami): 82 OVR

Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez is the third name on the list, with the Uruguayan carrying an Overall rating of 82. Suarez, who joined the club as a free agent last summer, possesses 64 Pace, 85 Shooting, 78 Passing, 77 Defending, 41 Defending, and 75 Physicality.

Suarez, who recently retired from international soccer, has been with Inter Miami since January 1, 2024. So far, he has played 28 games for Inter Miami in all competitions, scoring 21 times and providing nine assists.

#2 Olivier Giroud (LAFC): 83 OVR

Los Angeles FC newcomer Olivier Giroud has an impressive 83 Overall rating in EA Sports FC 25. The former AC Milan man has 45 Pace, 84 Shooting, 74 Passing, 42 Defending, and 81 Physicality.

Giroud, who sees his LAFC contract expire in December 2025, enjoyed a decent 2023-24 season. He played in 47 games in all competitions, scoring 17 times and providing nine assists. He has yet to open his account for LAFC in MLS.

#1 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami): 88 OVR

Unsurprisingly, the most decorated player in soccer history also happens to be MLS’ best player in EA Sports FC 25. Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi carries an Overall rating of 88 in EA FC 25, which is a two-point drop from his EA FC 24 OVR. In FC 25, Messi has 79 Pace, 85 Shooting, 87 Passing, 92 Dribbling, 33 Defending, and 64 Physicality.

Messi helped the Herons to the Leagues Cup last season, ending their wait for a major trophy. He played 14 games for the club last term, scoring 11 times and providing five assists. He is off to a flyer this time around, scoring 16 and providing 12 assists already in 16 games.