Soccer

Top 5 MLS Players In EA Sports FC 25: Lionel Messi Tops List

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Is The Most Valuable Player In MLS
Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Is The Most Valuable Player In MLS

The United States’ premier soccer division, Major League Soccer, has enjoyed a lot of attention over the last year. Since Lionel Messi’s switch to Inter Miami, fans have been following MLS with more interest than ever before. Thanks to the deep pockets of competing clubs, a relaxed fixture calendar, and newfound fanfare, MLS has become a desirable destination for European big names.

Buoyed by the Messi hype, MLS clubs in EA Sports FC 25 are expected to enjoy record-breaking popularity this year. Here are the top five, highly-rated players who are likely to draw the most attention:

Special Note: Marco Reus (LA Galaxy) is also rated at 81. However, due to seniority, we have included Lucho Acosta and Sergio Busquets ahead of him.

#5 Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami): 81 OVR

Sergio Busquets Is One Of The Most Accomplished Players in MLS
Sergio Busquets In Action for Inter Miami

One of the finest defensive midfielders the game has ever seen, Sergio Busquets has shown his class in MLS as well. The 36-year-old played 20 games for Inter Miami in the 2023 season, chipping in with an assist. This season, the Barcelona icon has taken his performances up a notch, bagging a goal and four assists in 34 games across competitions.

Busquets has an Overall rating of 81 in EA Sports FC 25. The midfielder has 37 Pace, 61 Shooting, 77 Passing, 78 Dribbling, 78 Defending, and 73 Physicality.

#4 Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati): 81 OVR

Luciano Acosta In Action For FC Cincinnati
Luciano Acosta Is The Best Player In FC Cincinnati

The highest-rated player in FC Cincinnati, Lucho Acosta has an 81 Overall rating in EA Sports FC 25. Acosta, 30, has 79 Pace, 73 Shooting, 76 Passing, 85 Dribbling, 46 Defending, and 56 Physicality in the game.

The gifted attacking midfielder has been at MLS since joining from Atlas in March 2021. He played 44 games for Cincinnati in all competitions last term, scoring 21 times and providing 14 assists.

#3 Luis Suarez (Inter Miami): 82 OVR

Luis Suarez Is One Of The Best MLS Players
Luis Suarez Is One Of The Best MLS Players

Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez is the third name on the list, with the Uruguayan carrying an Overall rating of 82. Suarez, who joined the club as a free agent last summer, possesses 64 Pace, 85 Shooting, 78 Passing, 77 Defending, 41 Defending, and 75 Physicality.

Suarez, who recently retired from international soccer, has been with Inter Miami since January 1, 2024. So far, he has played 28 games for Inter Miami in all competitions, scoring 21 times and providing nine assists.

#2 Olivier Giroud (LAFC): 83 OVR

Olivier Giroud Is One Of The Best MLS Players In EA Sports FC 25
Olivier Giroud Has Joined LAFC

Los Angeles FC newcomer Olivier Giroud has an impressive 83 Overall rating in EA Sports FC 25. The former AC Milan man has 45 Pace, 84 Shooting, 74 Passing, 42 Defending, and 81 Physicality.

Giroud, who sees his LAFC contract expire in December 2025, enjoyed a decent 2023-24 season. He played in 47 games in all competitions, scoring 17 times and providing nine assists. He has yet to open his account for LAFC in MLS.

#1 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami): 88 OVR

Lionel Messi Is The Highest Rated Player In MLS
Lionel Messi Is The MLS Best Player In EA FC 25

Unsurprisingly, the most decorated player in soccer history also happens to be MLS’ best player in EA Sports FC 25. Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi carries an Overall rating of 88 in EA FC 25, which is a two-point drop from his EA FC 24 OVR. In FC 25, Messi has 79 Pace, 85 Shooting, 87 Passing, 92 Dribbling, 33 Defending, and 64 Physicality.

Messi helped the Herons to the Leagues Cup last season, ending their wait for a major trophy. He played 14 games for the club last term, scoring 11 times and providing five assists. He is off to a flyer this time around, scoring 16 and providing 12 assists already in 16 games.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
Soccer

LATEST Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims 27-Year-Old Is Likely To Leave In January Despite Rejoining First-Team

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 18 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo Is A Five-Time UEFA Champions League Winner
Soccer
Top 5 Record-Breaking Goalscoring Performances in a Single UEFA Champions League Campaign: Cristiano Ronaldo Dominates List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 18 2024

The UEFA Champions League is the most fiercely contested cup competition in club soccer. It takes immense technical quality and mental fortitude to stand out in this competition of champions,…

Real Madrid Beats Stuttgart
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid 3-1 VfB Stuttgart – Debutants Kylian Mbappe And Endrick Score In Hard Fought Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 18 2024

Reigning champions Real Madrid began their title defense with a clash against German high-fliers VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Matchday 1 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League…

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Champions League
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Inter Milan – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 17 2024
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
“He’s been unstoppable” – Glen Johnson Advises Liverpool To Make 26-Year-Old Their Transfer Target For Next Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 17 2024
AC Milan vs Liverpool
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: AC Milan vs Liverpool – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 16 2024
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
“They look like a team that wants trophies” – Emmanuel Petit Backs Liverpool To Challenge For Premier League Title Despite Nottingham Upset
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 16 2024
Arrow to top