Major League Soccer (MLS) expert Andrew Wiebe has advised Inter Miami not to risk their talisman and captain Lionel Messi in the upcoming Leagues Cup. Wiebe fears rushing Messi on could put premature strain on the ankle and force him to sit out a prolonged period, possibly toward the business end of the season.

Lionel Messi Is Out For Indefinite Time With Ankle Injury

The most decorated player of all time Messi suffered a nasty ankle injury in the first half of the 2024 Copa America final clash with Colombia on Sunday, July 14. The Barcelona attacker tried to push through the pain and continue playing, but he eventually had to give in just past the hour mark. Messi was very upset and was crying on the bench minutes after his substitution.

Luckily for Messi, his dismissal did not keep Argentina from defending their Copa America title. Substitute Lautaro Martinez popped up with the winning goal in extra time to seal a 1-0 victory.

On Tuesday, Inter Miami confirmed Messi’s ankle injury, suggesting he would be out for an indefinite time because of it. The club statement read:

“After a medical evaluation, it has been determined that Leo Messi has suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle. The captain’s availability will be determined by periodic assessments and the progress of his recovery.”

Andrew Wiebe Urges Inter Miami Not To Rush Lionel Messi’s Recovery

With Messi out nursing an ankle injury, Inter Miami will begin their Leagues Cup defense with a clash against Puebla FC on Saturday, July 27. There is also an All-Stars match around the corner, which Messi would have headlined.

Speaking on MLS Extratime, Wiebe suggested Miami let their talisman sit out the upcoming matches, as a premature return could result in a bigger setback.

He said (via GOAL):

“I know a little something about grade three ankle sprains over the years. I’m not diagnosing it, but with that level of swelling, he’s not going to be back in the next couple weeks you would think. It feels like Leagues Cup and a chase of that title defense is likely to come without Messi. If you’re Miami, you can’t risk this dude.”

Unlike last season, Inter Miami have been managing quite well without Messi. After the 3-1 win over Toronto on Wednesday (July 17), they sit at the top of the Easter Conference rankings. Cincinnati are currently in second place, sitting two points adrift the Herons.