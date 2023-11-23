Soccer

“Me at Real Madrid?” – Jose Mourinho Makes Interesting Statement When Asked About Los Blancos Return

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, silencing whispers of his potential return to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

One of the best managers in the history of soccer, Mourinho spent three years in the Real Madrid dugout between 2010 and 2013. He helped Los Blancos take a stand against Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Barcelona, guiding them to a historic La Liga title in the 2011-12 season. The Portuguese’s reign abruptly ended at the end of the 2012-13 campaign following a disappointing trophyless campaign in the Spanish capital.

Jose Mourinho Believes Carlo Ancelotti Is The Best Man For Real Madrid

Over the last decade, Real Madrid have had their fair share of wobbles, and with each one, some reports have linked the club with Mourinho. With Ancelotti’s contract expiring in June 2024, some outlets have backed Mourinho to return to the Bernabeu.

The former Chelsea man, who will also become a free agent in July 2024, however, does not think there is any reason for Madrid to replace “super coach” Ancelotti.

The 60-year-old said (via The Daily Mail):

Me at Real Madrid? When you have a super coach, why should you think of another?…I hope that the season goes fantastically and that next season Carlo is still there because I think he is the perfect coach for Real Madrid.”

Mourinho managed Real Madrid 178 times, leading them to 127 wins, 28 draws, and 27 defeats. Under the tactician, Los Merengues won one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, and one Supercopa de Espana.

Mourinho Is Eager To Manage Saudi Arabian Clubs

With a return to Real Madrid ruled, out Mourinho’s managerial future remains very much in the air. However, there is a good chance that the ex-Inter Milan manager would accept a job offer from Saudi Arabia.

The former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur manager said that he was looking forward to managing a Saudi Pro League club.

Mourinho added:

I am committed to my work with Roma and I want to give everything to the club until the last day.

No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this (working in Saudi Arabia).”

Mourinho, who took Roma to UEFA Europa Conference League in the 2021-22 season has endured a poor start to the 2023-24 campaign. Having picked up only 18 points from 12 games, La Magica are currently seventh in the Serie A rankings. They have already lost four times in the Italian top flight.

Arrow to top