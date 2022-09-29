Maryna Moroz Becomes First Ever UFC Star To Pose For Playboy

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

MARYNA MOROZ has made history by becoming the first ever UFC fighter to pose for men’s lifestyle brand, Playboy. Moroz, who fights the the women’s flyweight division, has become the fighter in UFC history to become a model for Playboy.

Moroz, who has been fighting in the UFC since her debut in 2015, has officially signed a deal to model for Playboy after first appearing at the XFC International 7 just last year.

In terms of fighting, Moroz has come on leaps and bounds since signing for the UFC over seven years ago. In fact, the women’s flyweight contender has won her last three fights on the spin, catapulting her up the rankings and making her a huge star.

Despite coming on a lot as a fighter, Moroz has mixed her MMA career with modelling outside the octagon, trying to earn more of an income. The Ukrainian has now noted her highest-profile job to date, sharing her big announcement to her Twitter followers.

Here is how Moroz announced that she became the first UFC star on Playboy Centerfold:

🚨Announcement🚨 Happy to announce that I’ll be the first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold 🐰! Can’t wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content 🍑” Link In Bio!! @plbycenterfold @playboy pic.twitter.com/JSw1Tw6Nxr — Maryna Moroz (@MarynaMoroz1) September 26, 2022

As you can see, Moroz shared her exciting news just days ago, and is delighted at the prospect of becoming both an up and coming UFC star as well as a playboy model.

“Can’t wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content,” Moroz said in her tweet on Monday evening.

Maryna Moroz makes history as first UFC fighter turned Playboy Centerfold https://t.co/7gNdpmmX2f pic.twitter.com/tdF7MKwsjo — New York Post (@nypost) September 28, 2022

The flyweight contender isn’t the first UFC fighter to ever appear on Playboy Centerfold, with Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer making one-off appearances with the magazine.

However, Moroz has made history in becoming the first UFC star to secure a long-term deal with the brand. The Ukrainian will likely earn vey lucratively from her new job, as well as continuing to make a living from fighting inside the octagon.

Moroz has insisted that her mixed martial arts career will always come first, with the modelling coming second. Hats off to the 31-year-old who is showing that you can not only be a good fighter, but can make a living from various other sources of income too.