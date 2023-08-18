Since being drafted second overall in 2015, Marcus Mariota has struggled to find consistency. Last season, he played and started in 13 games for the Atlanta Falcons. Eventually, he was benched by the Falcons for rookie QB Desmond Ridder. Mariota was released by the Falcons after just one season.

He didn’t have to wait too long for another shot to play. The Eagles signed Mariota back in March to be Jalen Hurts’ backup in 2023. Throughout preseason so far, the 29-year-old has not looked great. Mariota even admitted to the media that he looked “sloppy” last night vs the Browns.

The Eagles were hoping that Marcus Mariota was going to be an upgrade from former backup QB Gardner Minshew

“The #Eagles are going to default to the veteran experience and all the games that Marcus Mariota has played… maybe it’s the wrong the decision because it looks to me like he can’t play anymore.” — @JFMcMullen pic.twitter.com/n4IZrXcfu9 — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) August 18, 2023



Last night, the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns tied 18-18 in their preseason game. Starting the game at QB for the Eagles was backup QB Marcus Mariota. After a rough first preseason game, the veteran looked arguably worse against the Browns. In his reps with the offense, Mariota went 9-17 passing for 86 yards with one interception. He was sacked three times.

This offseason, the Eagles signed Mariota to a one-year, $5 million deal. So far, he’s looked subpar in his short time with Philly. To make matters worse, Philadelphia’s third-string rookie QB outplayed Mariota last night. In the sixth round of the 2023 Draft, the Eagles took QB Tanner McKee out of Stanford.

Tanner McKee has outplayed Marcus Mariota by miles in back to back preseason games. McKee needs to get the 2nd string reps in joint practice vs Colts. He’s earned it and is on pace to win QB2.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/bFeEalTd3H — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) August 18, 2023



The 23-year-old was 10-18 last night for 147 yards passing and one touchdown. Though his play was only slightly better than Mariota, that’s not a great sign for the Eagles. A player with no real NFL experience is playing better than someone who’s entering their ninth professional season. If Mariota continues to look rough, the Eagles could decide to move.