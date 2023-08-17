NFL

Eagles’ Haason Reddick needs to have thumb surgery, but there’s optimism he can still be ready for Week 1

Zach Wolpin
In the 2022 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles had one of the best defenses in the NFL. They had an elite amount of pass-rushing talent that helped them reach the Super Bowl. With 70 team sacks last year, the Eagles are tied for second place on the single-season team sacks record.

A big part of their success was Haason Reddick who enjoyed a career-best season in his first year with Philly. At Monday’s practice, Reddick suffered a thumb injury. Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network announced today that the 28-year-old needs to have surgery. Luckily, he’s expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Haason Reddick’s thumb surgery is being done now so he can be ready for Week 1


Last season, the Eagles had four players with 11+ sacks on the season. Haason Reddick had a career-high (16.0) sacks last season in his first year with the Eagles. The other three players on the Eagles who each has 11 sacks in 2022 were Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham. Additionally, Reddick led the NFL with five forced fumbles last season.

If Reddick did miss some time to start the season, it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for the Eagles. They have depth at pass-rusher and they have an easier first three games. Philly starts the season with the Patriots, Vikings, and Buccaneers in Weeks 1-3. According to Ian Rappaport, Reddick should not miss any time with this minor thumb surgery.


Philadelphia LT Jordan Mailata compared rookie Nolan Smith to Haason Reddick recently. With Reddick on the sideline, Smith could see increased reps at practice. The Eagles brought back a majority of the players they had on defense last season. If they can stay healthy, Philadelphia will be one of the top teams in the NFC.

Zach Wolpin

