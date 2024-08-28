Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed both Juventus and Chelsea are in talks with Manchester United over the transfer of Jadon Sancho. The player reportedly does not have a preference between the two heavyweights, even though joining Juventus will give him the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Manchester United Ready To Sell Jadon Sancho

It has been an eventful year for Manchester United forward Sancho. In September 2023, he fell out with Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag and got banished from the first team. In January, he joined his former club Borussia Dortmund on a short loan. At Dortmund, Sancho proved his mettle and produced remarkable performances to help his side to the UEFA Champions League final. After a strong end to the 2023-24 season, Sancho returned to Manchester United and then reconciled with Ten Hag. It looked as if he would continue at the club at least for another season.

However, according to reports, Man Utd is not too keen on keeping Sancho around and will ship him off for the right offer. Finding suitors for Sancho is proving difficult, thanks to his massive $327,269-a-week salary. Currently, Chelsea and Juventus are in the running for him but neither club has reached an agreement with Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano Addresses Juventus & Chelsea’s Interest In Jadon Sancho

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano explained why the Sancho deal is proving difficult. The Italian journalist said:

“Jadon Sancho is wanted by both Chelsea and Juventus – both clubs are working on the deal but with different perspectives.

“Chelsea will only consider the Sancho deal with a swap including one of their players who are not part of the project, like Raheem Sterling.”

He concluded by adding:

“Juventus, meanwhile, are in talks with United over loan move for Sancho with buy clause, but also the salary coverage is key point.

“For now my understanding is that Sancho is open to both moves, so it depends on the clubs.”

Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund for a massive €85 million fee in the summer of 2021. The Englishman has since played 83 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 12 times and providing six assists.