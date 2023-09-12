Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Manchester United might not sign any big names in the winter transfer window in January as they are happy with their current squad.

According to the data from Transfermarkt, Manchester United spent around $221.99 million on new players over the 2023-24 summer transfer window, signing Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Sofyan Amrabat, amongst others.

Manchester United Could Follow Last Season Formula, Says Romano

Despite having some top players in their ranks, the Red Devils have endured a sub-par start to the 2023-24 Premier League season, suffering two defeats in two games. Courtesy of their wobbly display, reports have already started speculating about players they could potentially sign in January.

Speaking on the United Stand YouTube channel, Romano shot the reports down, saying United might only bring players on loan in January, just like they signed Wout Weghorst, Marcel Sabitzer, and Jack Butland last season.

The Italian journalist said (via TeamTalk):

“I think [similar to last January] is the reality. So let’s see how the first two or three months of the season go for Man Utd.

“Obviously now it’s too early to predict the January transfer window, but I agree, I don’t expect anything super big to happen in January.”

He concluded by saying:

“That is also because Man Utd are very satisfied with what they did in the summer transfer window. They wanted Mount, Amrabat, Hojlund, all the players they signed were players that they really wanted, so they are pretty satisfied with the squad they have.”

Romano Claims Antony & Jadon Sancho Situation Could Force United To Reconsider

Although Romano believes United might refrain from signing big names this summer, he stated that Antony’s physical abuse scandal and Jadon Sancho’s fallout with Erik ten Hag could force them to change their stance.

Romano concluded by saying:

“We have to see what’s going to happen with the Sancho situation and with the Antony situation, of course, because it’s going to be important to see if those players will be available in the next few months.

“So this is a crucial point with what is going to happen, especially in the winger position for the January transfer window.”

The Red Devils, who find themselves in 11th place in the Premier League rankings, will return to league action with a clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on September 16.