Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United will not sell Scott McTominay until a sizable offer arrives, saying the club are very happy with the player.

McTominay was on the verge of leaving Old Trafford this summer, with West Ham United emerging as his most likely destination. The deal, however, did not materialize as the Hammers failed to meet United’s asking price for the midfielder. The Londoners reportedly tabled a £30 million ($36.81 million) bid for McTominay, which fell short of United’s valuation.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Manchester United Do Not Want To Sell McTominay

With the winter transfer window less than two months away, many are interested in Manchester United’s plans for McTominay. One of the most trusted names in soccer, Romano, has put fans’ minds at ease, saying the Mancunians do not plan on selling the 26-year-old this winter.

On The Debrief Podcast, he said (via TeamTalk):

“When Manchester United spoke to Erik ten Hag about players who need to leave in the summer … Scott McTominay was on a list of players who could if they receive an important proposal.

“West Ham’s offer was not enough for them to sell McTominay. United are very happy with him, McTominay is super professional, super serious, never complaining, even though he wants to play. So unless an important proposal arrives, they are happy to keep him until the end of the season.”

McTominay Proved His Worth In Manchester United’s Nail-Biting Win Over Brentford

Manchester United picked up a last-gasp comeback win over Brentford in their last Premier League outing on Saturday (October 7). McTominay, who failed to break into the first XI for the Old Trafford encounter, emerged as the hero of the show.

McTominay only had three minutes of regular time to try and salvage something from the game. What he produced was a performance of a lifetime.

In the third minute of injury time, McTominay scored the equalizer for United, volleying Diogo Dalot’s rebound from close range. Four minutes later, the midfielder sent the Old Trafford faithful into delirium, nodding Harry Maguire’s delivery into the back of the net.

Even if there were any lingering doubts about McTominay’s future at United, his performance on Saturday certainly put them all to bed.