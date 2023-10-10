Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Club Are ‘Very Happy’ With Player Who Was Close To Summer Exit

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
erik ten hag manager manchester united celebrates victory e1661205843140
erik ten hag manager manchester united celebrates victory e1661205843140

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United will not sell Scott McTominay until a sizable offer arrives, saying the club are very happy with the player.

McTominay was on the verge of leaving Old Trafford this summer, with West Ham United emerging as his most likely destination. The deal, however, did not materialize as the Hammers failed to meet United’s asking price for the midfielder. The Londoners reportedly tabled a £30 million ($36.81 million) bid for McTominay, which fell short of United’s valuation.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Manchester United Do Not Want To Sell McTominay

With the winter transfer window less than two months away, many are interested in Manchester United’s plans for McTominay. One of the most trusted names in soccer, Romano, has put fans’ minds at ease, saying the Mancunians do not plan on selling the 26-year-old this winter.

On The Debrief Podcast, he said (via TeamTalk):

When Manchester United spoke to Erik ten Hag about players who need to leave in the summer … Scott McTominay was on a list of players who could if they receive an important proposal.

West Ham’s offer was not enough for them to sell McTominay. United are very happy with him, McTominay is super professional, super serious, never complaining, even though he wants to play. So unless an important proposal arrives, they are happy to keep him until the end of the season.

McTominay Proved His Worth In Manchester United’s Nail-Biting Win Over Brentford

Manchester United picked up a last-gasp comeback win over Brentford in their last Premier League outing on Saturday (October 7). McTominay, who failed to break into the first XI for the Old Trafford encounter, emerged as the hero of the show.

McTominay only had three minutes of regular time to try and salvage something from the game. What he produced was a performance of a lifetime.

In the third minute of injury time, McTominay scored the equalizer for United, volleying Diogo Dalot’s rebound from close range. Four minutes later, the midfielder sent the Old Trafford faithful into delirium, nodding Harry Maguire’s delivery into the back of the net.

Even if there were any lingering doubts about McTominay’s future at United, his performance on Saturday certainly put them all to bed.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
erik ten hag manager manchester united celebrates victory e1661205843140
Soccer

LATEST Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Club Are ‘Very Happy’ With Player Who Was Close To Summer Exit

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  42min
Ethan And Kylian Mbappe At PSG
Soccer
Top 5 Soccer Siblings In 2023: PSG Pair Ethan & Kylian Mbappe Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Soccer is one of the most competitive sports in the world. Only a minuscule portion of aspiring soccer players manage to become professionals, meaning the chances of seeing two soccer…

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Manchester United & Liverpool Target Not Wowed By Premier League Charm Amid Real Madrid Interest
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h

Benfica star Antonio Silva has long been on the radar of both Manchester United and Liverpool. However, according to reports in Portugal, the defender is not necessarily holding his breath…

Real Madrid Superstar Jude Bellingham Was The Standout Performer Of UCL Matchday 2
Soccer
Real Madrid Salaries: Wages Of New Los Blancos Signings Revealed
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  23h
Arsenal Have Gone 7 Premier League Games Unbeaten
Soccer
“He could play for Real Madrid right now, no danger” – Ian Wright Claims Arsenal Ace Is Good Enough To Start For Los Blancos
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 9 2023
Arsenal Vs Manchester City 1
Soccer
Victory At Last: Arsenal Secure Statement Victory Over Champions Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 9 2023
Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano Claims Mauricio Pochettino Wanted To Make An Example Out Of Chelsea Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 9 2023
Arrow to top